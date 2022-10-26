Charli D’Amelio blown away by fans after finally dropping debut single

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

TikTok phenomenon Charli D’Amelio is celebrating the release of her new single ‘If You Ask Me To’, but has teased more surprises are on the way for avid fans.

Charli D’Amelio has reigned as the undisputed Queen of TikTok for years. D’Amelio was the first TikToker to amass followers at the 50 and 100 million marks.

Though she would be surpassed as the platform’s most followed creator by Khaby Lame, D’Amelio has set her sights on music alongside her viral content.

D’Amelio’s new single ‘If You Ask Me To’ has arrived and there will be more treats for fans to come.

Charli D’Amelio responds to fans enjoying new single

The TikTok star’s debut single is here and she hasn’t hesitated to show her excitement on social media. “My single is now out on all streaming platforms! I had so much fun making this song, I can’t believe you guys get to finally hear it,” expressed D’Amelio.

‘If You Ask Me To’ is the first musical offering from D’Amelio and signals a fresh chapter for fans. Not only can D’Amelio’s fans listen to the single, but a music video is also set to be released.

D’Amelio shared a preview of the upcoming video, showing the star under vibrant orange-hued lighting.

D’Amelio has yet to set a release for the music video, but fans are already loving this initial tease. “YOU ARE SO GORGEOUS I LOVE YOU,” said @headlck with boundless enthusiasm.

The TikToker has shown appreciation for her fans reacting to the song, as it goes viral on TikTok. “I love seeing all of the TikTok’s using my song too I love you guys so much,” said D’Amelio.

It’s been quite the year for D’Amelio, with The D’Amelio Show making its debut on Disney+ and Charli adding some fresh ink to her aesthetic.