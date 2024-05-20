Landon Barker roasted after covering up tattoo of Charli D’Amelio’s eye

Landon Barker showed off his new ink in an eyebrow-raising TikTok video, revealing he’d covered up his old tattoo of ex-girlfriend Charli D’Amelio’s eye.

In June 2023, music artist and influencer Landon Barker showed off a tattoo he’d gotten on his bicep of his then-girlfriend, Charli D’Amelio’s, eye.

Viewers weren’t big fans of this ink, with some convinced that Barker would regret it if he and Charli broke up… and that’s exactly what happened.

Nearly a year later, Barker debuted some new ink that he got over Charli’s eye, which he showed off in a now-deleted TikTok video in May 2024.

Eagle-eyed fans took screen recordings of the video before it disappeared from his page. In the video, Barker sports a sleeveless top that shows off his tattoos — one of which is lines of written script that runs right across his bicep, on top of his older tattoo of Charli’s eye.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what the handwriting on Barker’s arm says… but fans have mixed opinions about the coverup, judging by their comments on social media.

“Remove it and try again,” one fan urged.

“Don’t ever get a person you date tattooed on you,” another suggested.

“He should have gotten a flower or something on it,” yet another posited.

Interestingly, Barker’s tattoo wasn’t just a declaration of love for his now ex-girlfriend. In fact, Charli revealed that she’d dared him to get the tattoo if he lost in a game of rock, paper, scissors against her in an interview with People magazine after the ink first went viral last year.

“He was like, “Really? I’ll do it,” and I was like, ‘Rock, paper, scissors,’ and I won,” she said.

That’s not all; Charli even claimed that their parents approved of the body art, calling the tattoo “crazy” realistic but still “so cool.”

“So [Dixie D’Amelio] drives me to his dad’s studio where he’s getting the tattoo and we walk in and he’s actually getting it,” she added. “My only thought was, ‘You have to tell my dad that you just got this.’ But my parents thought it was cool, and so did his.”

Charli and Landon first went public in summer 2022 following Charli’s viral falling-out with ex-boyfriend Lil Huddy. The two were plagued with breakup rumors for months, before officially revealing they’d broken things off in early 2024.

Barker published a statement about their split to his Instagram stories, saying they broke up to “focus on ourselves” and that they still have “so much love for each other.”

Now, it looks like Landon is speculated to be seeing influencer Ryley Ladd, while Charli D’Amelio has been linked to a slew of famous figures after attending Coachella.