Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend Landon Barker wants to make Lil Huddy diss track

Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend, Landon Barker, is going all in on creating a diss track about her ex-boo Lil Huddy after he seemed to shade her in one of his songs, ‘All the Things I Hate About You.’

The drama between Charli D’Amelio, Lil Huddy, and Landon Barker has just entered a new chapter as Barker seems pretty excited to make a diss track about his girlfriend’s ex-man.

For those out of the loop, TikTok star Charli used to date Lil Huddy (real name Chase Hudson) back in 2019. Unfortunately, the couple broke up in 2020 due to some drama involving fellow star Nessa Barrett (read: Nessa and Chase apparently smooched while Charli and Chase were still ‘talking’).

Luckily, it seemed as though Chase and Charli were still on good terms, and had even convinced fans that they were secretly dating… but it doesn’t look like this ex-couple is in each other’s good graces anymore.

Instagram: CharliDAmelio Charli and Chase used to be TikTok’s top couple.

Things went downhill after Charli started dating Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, in summer 2022. Apparently, Landon and Chase had used to be friends — but when he started seeing Charli, that friendship apparently ended.

Fans were certain that Huddy’s new song, ‘All the Things I Hate About You,’ was taking direct shots at Charli, most notably calling her a “homie hopper.”

Well, it looks like Landon is more than willing to return the favor if his latest moves on TikTok are anything to go by.

Landon Barker wants to make diss track on Lil Huddy

In a humorous video, Bryce Hall said he was “thinking about dropping a diss track on Josh Richards featuring Lil Huddy” — completely joking, as Bryce and Josh are notable BFFs.

Josh decided to take part in the fun and poked back at Bryce, saying he was “getting ready to hit up Landon to make a diss track on Bryce and Huddy.”

Although he was more than likely kidding, Landon Barker seemed totally down to actually make a diss track, writing in the comments section: “Let’s do it Josh! Right now!”

TikTok: landonbarker

Although it’s unclear if this diss track battle will actually take place or not, fans are waiting with ears pricked for any more developments in this potential battle of the bands between TikTok’s top love triangle.