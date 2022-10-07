KSI vs Joe Fournier leaked after YouTuber teases “challenging” match

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

KSI may be facing off against pro boxer Joe Fournier after a supposed leak from DAZN penned the bout for January 2023.

YouTube star KSI is getting back into the boxing ring after a two-year hiatus put his combat sports goals on pause.

Fresh off a double-victory against British rapper ‘Swarmz’ and Mexican pro boxer Luis Pineda in his ‘two fights, one night’ event on August 27, KSI is already looking forward to his next bout… and it may have gotten leaked ahead of time.

In early October, an image supposedly leaked from DAZN’s social media accounts showing a fight poster touting a match between KSI and undefeated pro boxer Joe Fournier.

DAZN

According to the poster, their bout would take place on January 14, 2023 — right around the time fans expected the YouTuber to announce his “PRIME” card, which they anticipate will be chock full of other influencer boxing matches.

Who is Joe Fournier?

Joe Fournier is an English businessman who transitioned to the world of boxing in 2015. At the time of writing, Fournier boasts an undefeated record, with one win by no contest, one by RTD, and all others by TKO.

Is KSI boxing Joe Fournier?

For now, neither fighter, nor DAZN, has confirmed the match to be real — but that isn’t stopping important parties from reacting to the supposed leak.

In fact, KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, responded to the rumor via Twitter, saying it “would be a good fight and very tough challenge tbf. If the people wanted it, why not.”

Joe Fournier calls out KSI

Fournier actually called out KSI right around the time rumors of their bout began to surface, openly challenging the YouTuber to a fight in an Instagram video.

“And then KSI fights two people in one night. But KSI, you just needed me, man. ‘Cause you wouldn’t get past the first round and it would be over for you. So what I don’t understand is, if you wanna fight real guys, just come. I’m ready.”

This news comes after KSI hinted at his next match, claiming that his upcoming opponent will be a “challenge” for him.

For now, it’s still uncertain whether these two will actually meet in the boxing ring, but until then, fans can look forward to Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29.