KSI calls his next boxing opponent “a challenge” compared to previous fights

Virginia is an entertainment writer and an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

YouTube star KSI teased that he’s got his next boxing match locked in, calling his next opponent a “challenge” compared to his bouts against Swarmz and Luis Pineda.

KSI is fresh off his victory against both British rapper Swarmz and Mexican pro boxer Luis Pineda — but it seems like he’s already got his next bout lined up.

The influencer-boxer mentioned his next match during a live stream in early October, where he called his upcoming opinion a “challenge” in comparison to his last two fights, as well as seemingly confirming his next fight has been locked in.

“Who am I fighting next?” he said, reading one fan’s comment aloud. “You’ll find out soon enough. Your boy’s getting challenged. I love a good challenge. It’s what I need, man.”

“I felt like I didn’t really get a challenge in my last few fights. …But we knew, especially with Swarmz, that it wasn’t gonna be a challenge. I expected more from Pineda. But oh well.”

(Topic begins at 1:18)

Who is KSI boxing next?

KSI didn’t mention who he’ll be taking on next, but fans have a fair few ideas. Most notably, mixed martial artist Dillon Danis has been itching for a fight with KSI as rumors swirl that the two might touch gloves in January.

However, there’s also the issue of Jake Paul, with he and KSI appearing to agree to a bout sometime in 2023. Unfortunately for fans, this has yet to be confirmed, and Paul has even slammed the British creator for allegedly ‘ducking’ him about the match.

That’s not all; even UFC champ Tyron Woodley has called out KSI, demanding he stick to the results of his own Twitter poll, where fans picked Tyron as the next fight he should take.

For now, it’s unclear who KSI’s next opponent will be, but it’s certain that he’s going to be facing a challenge — one that he’s happy to take.