KSI vs Fury & Logan Paul vs Danis almost immediately sold out AO Arena

KSI vs. Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis ‘Prime Card’ sold out the entire AO Arena within hours of ticket release.

The highly-anticipated upcoming ‘Prime Card’ is expected to be the biggest influencer boxing event we’ve seen to date. Headlining as a double main event, we’ll not only see KSI and Tommy Fury finally throw down, but also Logan Paul and Dillon Danis go blow for blow on the same night.

The Prime Card will be the first time we’ve seen both KSI and Logan Paul step into the ring on the same night since their firey rematch in late 2019.

Not only that, the slew of undercard bouts are expected to be just as exciting, with Misfits Boxing President Mams Taylor revealing there will be a total of seven title fights on the card.

Prime Card sells out almost immediately

With fight night scheduled for October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK — returning to where it all started for KSI and Logan — tickets for the event first went on presale on August 22.

The general sale then arrived on August 25, and within just eight hours the two YouTube stars and their respective opponents sold out the AO Arena — the biggest indoor arena in the UK.

For those who missed out on purchasing tickets, thankfully, you’ll still be able to tune in via PPV on DAZN.

This comes after the KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis press conferences sold out in just 60 seconds according to Misfits co-founders Kalle and Nisse Sauerland.

Bulding-up the fight, KSI has repeatedly fired shots poking fun at Tommy Fury, and similarly, Logan and Dillon’s rivalry has heated up, with the UFC fighter taking aim at Logan’s fiancée Nina Adgal.

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.