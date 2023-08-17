KSI under fire for using TikToker’s appearance to mock Tommy Fury

YouTube star KSI is coming under fire after using a TikToker’s appearance to mock Tommy Fury ahead of their October 14 boxing match.

KSI and Tommy Fury are finally set to trade blows on October 14 after the latter gave Jake Paul his first-ever boxing loss back in February.

Although the two influencers have been feuding for some time now, KSI is going in on his opponent on social media, mocking the boxer’s appearance in a slew of posts on X.

While this certainly isn’t the first time he’s done so, it seems that his taunts are ramping up lately — but not everyone is happy with how KSI is going after his rival.

Misfits / DAZN KSI is set to take on Tommy Fury later this year.

KSI faces backlash for using TikToker’s appearance to mock Tommy Fury

On August 17, KSI reposted a TikTok video from user Amine (the_honest_1). The clip shows the TikToker flexing in a gym locker room, showing off his abs, biceps, and triceps.

KSI, however, didn’t seem impressed with the TikToker’s body and instead used the man’s appearance as a way to mock Tommy Fury. “Can’t lie, Tommy Fury has never looked better,” the YouTuber wrote on X. He also shared a similar post on his Instagram stories.

Instagram: ksi / TikTok: the_honest_1 KSI used a TikToker’s appearance to mock his boxing opponent, Tommy Fury.

Commenters don’t seem happy with KSI’s latest post and are coming after the rapper for making fun of someone for their looks.

“Making fun of someone’s appearance is not cool bro,” one user wrote.

“Making fun of disabled people,” another said. “Nice one.”

“Why would you use the way someone looks for content?” yet another wrote.

KSI has yet to delete the post in question and has not commented on the subject at the time of writing. Amine also has not made a comment about the situation at the time of publishing this article.

This isn’t the first time KSI has come under fire for some divisive remarks. The YouTuber was notably at the center of backlash earlier this year after using a racial slur during a Sidemen video, which caused the BBC to back out of creating a show with him due to the resulting outrage.