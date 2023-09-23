Sidemen explain why they won’t be ringside for KSI vs Tommy Fury

British YouTube group the Sidemen have explained why they won’t be ringside for KSI vs Tommy Fury on October 14.

After months of back and forth and anticipation, KSI and Tommy Fury are finally set to go blow for blow in the boxing ring on October 14.

Dubbed the ‘Prime Card’, we’ll also be seeing Logan Paul put the gloves back on, where he’ll be facing former UFC fighter Dillon Danis in the co-main event on the same night.

Not only that but the slew of undercard bouts, featuring a staggering seven title fights, is expected to make the Prime Card the biggest influencer boxing event we’ve seen so far.

Sidemen won’t be ringside for KSI vs Fury

In a September 22 SideCast episode, the Sidemen confirmed their attendance for the Prime Card. However, the YouTube stars revealed they won’t be ringside to support KSI, and will instead be in a suite elsewhere in the arena.

“We’re in a box,” Miniminter revealed. “We’re not allowed our seats by the ringside, unfortunately,” Zerkaa added. “We’ve been demoted as KSI’s friends.

While Vikkstar claimed they were “too awkward” to ask for ringside seats, Miniminter claimed that the Sidemen did in fact ask, but were told no. “No, we asked, they said no,” he said.

However, the decision wasn’t down to KSI according to Miniminter, while Behzinga explained that event organizers would rather sell the seats than give them away. “Not JJ, just to clear that up. Not JJ.”

“Yeah, they would rather sell the seats than let us have them,” Behzinga explained.

Within just hours of tickets going on sale, the YouTubers and their respective opponents sold out the entire AO Arena — the biggest indoor venue in the UK.