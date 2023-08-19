KSI & Logan Paul’s ‘Prime Card’ press conference sells out in under 60 seconds

KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis press conference sold out in just 60 seconds according to Misfits co-founders Kalle and Nisse Sauerland.

On October 14, we’ll see the biggest influencer boxing event we’ve seen to date. Dubbed as the ‘Prime Card’ we’ll be seeing KSI and Logan Paul step in the ring on the same night for the first time since 2019 — where instead of facing each other, the two will touch gloves with different opponents as a double main event.

KSI will be going blow for blow with Tommy Fury, aiming to do what Jake Paul “couldn’t” and KO the Love Island star. Likewise, Logan Paul with be putting the gloves on for the first time since his bout with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, this time facing former UFC fighter Dillon Danis.

Since the fight has been announced, KSI has repeatedly fired shots poking fun at Fury, meanwhile, Logan and Dillon’s rivalry has well and truly heated up. Notably, the UFC fighter has aimed his punches at Paul’s fiancée Nina Adgal.

After sharing tons of photos of the Danish model with her past partners, the older Paul brother has allegedly threatened legal action against Danis, who also claims Logan is on the verge of pulling out of the fight.

Misfits ‘Prime Card’ press conference sells out in 60 seconds

On August 22, we’ll be seeing the four fighters in the same room for the first time, hosting a press conference at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London — where it’ll be open to the public.

However, according to Misfits co-founders Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, tickets to the press conferences sold out in just 60 seconds once they went live.

In an August 18 tweet, the Sauerland brothers wrote: “Sold out! Gone in 60 seconds. We are working on making more available. If not stream live on @DAZNBoxing next Tuesday gonna be [fire emoji]”

The OVO Arena is capable of holding 12,500 people. Although, it’s unclear whether or not the venue will be at full capacity for the press conferences.

For those who were unable to snag a ticket to the event, thankfully, Misfits is working on releasing more tickets. Fans can also tune in from home, with the press conferences expected to be live-streamed.

