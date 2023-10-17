KSI vs Tommy Fury’s Prime Card makes PPV history with record-tying sales

The KSI vs. Tommy Fury showdown alongside the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis grudge match, collectively known as The Prime Card, has reportedly matched a PPV buy record despite the controversies surrounding the event.

The Prime Card showcased not just the much-anticipated bout between KSI and Tommy Fury but also featured Logan Paul taking on MMA star Dillon Danis in the co-headline bout.

Despite criticisms from some viewers about the quality of the boxing on display, with some describing the main and co-main events as less than stellar, the numbers don’t lie.

It turns out that the Prime Card was a massive success, at least from a business perspective.

According to reports, the Misfits PPV sold approximately 1,300,000 buys, a figure that matches the previous influencer boxing PPV record from 2018’s clash between KSI and Logan Paul.

But this time, the figure is even more impressive when considering that the DAZN PPV was priced at $54.99 in the US and £19.99 in the UK. The revenue from the PPV sales alone, not including ticket sales, advertising deals, and merchandise, is estimated to be in the neighborhood of $32,000,000.

That’s no small sum for a boxing event that proved to be controversial in more ways than one.

Not only did Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis finish with security guards storming the ring after Danis failed to take down and guillotine choke his rival, but the main event had many fans claiming it was “rigged.”

KSI impressed and seemingly had done enough to win three rounds against Tommy Fury, but the scorecards were all in favor of Fury even after losing a point due to illegal blows to the back of the head.

Even after the result was updated following the fight, Fury was still declared the winner by unanimous decision. KSI’s now looking to appeal the result that he labels as “outrageous.”

As for what’s next for all the fighters involved, Conor McGregor has called for an “exciting” clash with KSI. Dillon Danis has been offered a $100,000 job from an OnlyFans rival. And Logan Paul has his eyes set on Rey Mysterio’s WWE United States Championship.

There are seemingly endless opportunities for the fighters who were involved in the event, showing that as long as influencer boxing continues to draw in massive audiences and generate significant revenue, we can expect to see more of it going forward.