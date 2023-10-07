Jake Paul confirms Prime Card attendance despite Logan’s worries

Jake Paul has confirmed that he’ll be at the Prime Card on October 14 despite worries from his brother Logan.

The highly-anticipated Prime Card is just around the corner and is slated to be the biggest influencer boxing card we’ve seen yet.

Not only will we see KSI touch gloves with Tommy Fury, who delivered Jake Paul his first loss earlier in 2023, but Logan Paul will step into the ring with Dillon Danis on the same night.

Article continues after ad

There are a ton of influencers and celebrities expected to be at the sold-out AO Arena on fight night. However, it’s been unclear whether or not we’ll be seeing Jake Paul in the crowd.

Article continues after ad

Recently, Logan was asked if Jake would be at the Prime Card in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. However, the ‘Maverick’ was unable to confirm his brother’s attendance, making note of the hostile environment that his brother would face.

Article continues after ad

“Yeah we’re working on it,” said Logan. “He’s worried about the environment. He thinks it’ll be kind of hostile.” However, in a recent FULL SEND podcast with NELK, Jake confirmed he’ll be there on October 14.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Jake Paul confirms he’ll be at KSI vs Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

During the October 6 episode, NELK co-host Kyle mentioned how he saw a clip explaining Jake was worried about going to the event. However, the younger Paul brother explained it was just Logan’s attempt at creating some hype.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I think Logan was trying to create hype or something around me going,” said Jake. “Yeah, yeah, I’m going to go.”

It remains to be seen whether or not KSI can pull off what Jake Paul couldn’t, and KO Tommy Fury to cement himself as the ‘king’ of influencer boxing.

For more on how to watch the Prime card, check out our hub here.