Logan Paul explains why KSI vs Tommy Fury should’ve been a draw

Logan Paul has explained why he believes KSI vs Tommy Fury should’ve ended as a draw after Fury took the win by a controversial unanimous decision.

KSI and Tommy Fury settled their score on October 14. After going blow-for-blow for six grueling rounds in the ring, it was Fury who ended up walking away with the win.

Going to the judge’s scorecards, Love Island star Tommy Fury won by a majority decision, which was soon corrected to a unanimous decision.

However, it’s fair to say the result hasn’t come without controversy, with fans and even DAZN’s CEO claiming KSI was “robbed” of the win.

Now, Logan Paul has explained why he believes the fight should’ve been a draw instead of being in favor of Fury.

DAZN / Wasserman

Logan Paul says KSI vs Fury should’ve been a draw

In a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan revealed he believes that KSI vs Tommy Fury should’ve been a draw.

“In the first round, [Tommy] got hit with a big right hand, which he was probably concerned about. But to be honest with you, I don’t know how Tommy won that fight,” said Logan. “Solely because of that one point being taken away for hitting KSI on the back of the head.”

“Which he did a number of times,” co-host Mike Majlak added.

“Yeah I don’t know how he won, it was probably more like a draw, to be honest with you,” Logan explained. “Granted I’m honestly a little biased but I just didn’t think Tommy won that fight.”

The Prime co-founder also couldn’t help but hit out at Tommy, with Logan calling him out for over-celebrating. “I am also kind of sick of seeing Tommy celebrate these W’s like he won the World Cup,” he said.

“Bro, you’re a real boxer. The little brother of the greatest fighter on the planet, and you’re like barely scratching away with these W’s from these YouTubers. And you’re acting like it’s all glory to god.”

It’s all just a waiting game now as KSI has revealed he’ll be appealing the “outrageous” decision that went in Tommy’s favor.