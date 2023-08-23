Logan Paul finally responds to Dillon Danis posting photos of fiancée Nina Agdal

Logan Paul has responded to Dillon Danis’ frequent posts of pictures of the YouTube star’s fiancée Nina Agdal with other men, calling him “fake” but claiming he’s not been ‘rattled’ by the images.

Logan and Dillon came to blows on Tuesday, August 22, at the press conference for their upcoming fight, which they’re co-headlining alongside KSI vs Tommy Fury.

In the weeks leading up to the press conference, Dillon and Logan had been going back and forth, but Danis had frequently gone viral by sharing pictures of Logan’s fiancée with other men such as Leonardi Di Caprio, and even called her a “slut” at the press conference.

After the pair failed to come back out for their face-off during the press conference, which was brought to an end by an incensed John Fury, Logan Paul spoke to the media, and gave his honest thoughts on Danis’ posts.

Logan Paul “not fazed” by Nina Agdal photos

Speaking with Happy Punch, Logan said: “If Dillon thinks a single photo he’s posted has rattled me at all, he’s a dumbass. I’ve been through the f**king social wringer. I’ve seen it all, I’ve heard all the insults. I know exactly who I am. I know exactly who my wonderful, beautiful fiancée is, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. Some moron troll posting some bulls**t on Twitter will never faze me, ever.

“Dillon lies about everything. He’s fake. Fake fighter, fake images, fake cease & desist, fake confirmation of 8-round fights. He’s a f**king liar.”

Dillon did not respond directly to Logan’s statement, but continued to post photoshopped images of Agdal into various scenarios, none of which Logan reacted to.

With the fight not taking place until October 14, there’s still a lot of time before the two finally square off in the ring, and even more opportunity for the two to really blow up at each other.

The question is, can Logan remain patient and not let Danis’ posts get to him?