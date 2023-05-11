KSI shoves Joe Fournier after heated face-off ahead of May 13 match

YouTube star KSI shoved boxing opponent Joe Fournier after the two had a heated face-off two days ahead of their highly-anticipated fight on May 13.

YouTuber, rapper, and businessman KSI is making 2023 his last year of boxing, as he claims he plans to retire from the sport after taking four fights this year.

After defeating FaZe Temperrr by knockout in January, KSI is now slated to touch gloves with longtime rival Joe Fournier, a businessman and professional boxer with whom he’s been beefing for quite some time now.

It’s no secret that the two can’t wait to knock each other’s blocks off — and that almost happened before fight night.

KSI shoves Joe Fournier as fight-night anticipation ramps up

The two met up for a live-streamed press conference on May 11, where they exchanged some trash-talk and KSI even threw wads of $1 bills at his opponent in an attempt to rile him up.

However, things didn’t get heated until the two got together for a face-off after the press’s questions were over and done. At first, it was your usual nose-to-nose face-off; the two could be seen engaging in a heated conversation before literally butting heads and getting pried away from each other by their security details.

After settling down, the rivals returned to center stage for another photo opp, where KSI gave his opponent a rough shove, sending him flying to the side.

This altercation raised some eyebrows from fans online, only heightening the anticipation leading up to their fight on May 13.

This will mark KSI’s second bout of the year. He plans to take two more fights in 2023; one against the winner of the ongoing Kingpyn tournament, and another against either Jake Paul or Tommy Fury.

KSI’s heated altercation with Fournier wasn’t the only brawl going down at the press conference, either, as OnlyFans stars Astrid Wett and Alexia Grace also got into a scuffle that has led some fans to believe a boxing match between the two women is on the way.