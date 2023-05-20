Joe Fournier teases KSI rematch after “elbow knockout” overturned

Professional boxer Joe Fournier has responded after KSI’s “accidental elbow” knockout which has been overturned by The PBA after review.

On May 13, KSI and Joe Fournier finally stepped in the ring — going blow for blow in front of a sold-out crowd at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

Fournier was expected to be KSI’s most challenging opponent thus far, yet the YouTube star still managed to pull off a shocking second-round KO victory over the professional boxer.

Article continues after ad

Although, upon review, it appeared KSI actually struck his opponent with an accidental elbow — leading to outrage from boxing fanatics.

However, after just under a week since the bout, on May 19, The Professional Boxing Association (PBA) released a statement announcing KSI’s KO victory over Joe Fournier has been overturned and declared a No Decision.

Joe Fournier reacts after KSI “elbow knockout” ruled no contest

In an Instagram post following the statement, Fournier reacted to the news overturning the decision on the “accidental elbow” that put the fight to a jaw-dropping stop.

Article continues after ad

“Well, we have some news, I’m still undefeated, still no one can knock me out, and we’re back baby,” he said. “The PBA has ruled it is officially a no contest — it was an illegal elbow and I’m still undefeated, and still look brand-new.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fournier continued, thanking “big name” celebrities, athletes, and fans who’ve reached out in masses to support the self-proclaimed ‘boxing billionaire’.

He added: “But, the PBA did make up for it, so did DAZN, Misfits and Wasserman to make sure there was a fair shout to the athletes that sacrificed a lot to be on these cards.

Article continues after ad

“Now you know if there’s anything dodgy they rectify it, so respect to that and you know where it’s at now baby, the rematch.”

Following the controversial knockout, KSI quickly shut down allegations that he intentionally cheated, explaining his rendition of events in the ring, claiming his glove made contact before the elbow.

It’s unclear whether or not we’ll see the pair of them touch gloves again, as it seems KSI has other targets in his sights such as Tommy Fury, and long-time rival Jake Paul.