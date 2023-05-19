KSI victory over Joe Fournier overturned by PBA due to “accidental elbow”

The Professional Boxing Association (PBA) released a statement announcing KSI’s KO victory over Joe Fournier has been overturned after a review of the “accidental elbow” that ended the fight.

On Saturday, May 13, YouTuber KSI stepped into the ring with Joe Fournier. KSI maintained an undefeated record (5-0-1) coming into the fight, with a single Draw from his first bout with Logan Paul in 2018.

The YouTuber, while controlling the pace for the majority of the bout – putting Fournier through a hell of a beating – was crowned the victor after his opponent found himself sprawled on the canvas. But spectators weren’t convinced the victory was a clean win.

A stray elbow connecting with Fournier’s face drew suspicion, as Joe accused KSI of cheating and ultimately submitted an appeal for the loss.

Fournier successfully appeals loss to KSI

On Friday, May 19, the PBA published a statement overturning the results of the KSI vs Fournier fight. After a thorough review, PBA stated:

“Even though KSI was winning the fight, the blow with the forearm/elbow has been found accidental and the obvious disappointment that will follow, it has been decided that the contest is declared a No Decision in accordance with the Rules.”

The No Decision rules state, “A No Decision (ND) occurs in some jurisdictions on combat sports if a fight is stopped before the end of a certain amount of rounds due to an accidental headbutt or injury, as no winner is selected on points.”

Since KSI was decided the victor via KO instead of points, and the blow was ruled accidental, the PBA went with a No Decision overturn.

That said, KSI didn’t seem too upset with the win being wiped from his record. He quote-retweeted an image of the announcement, writing, “Still undefeated. Feels good man.”

He went on to state he would only entertain a rematch with Fournier if he fought Salt Papi and Slim on the same night for a 3 fights, 1 night PPV. He also took shots at Fournier in another tweet, congratulating him on his “No Contest.”