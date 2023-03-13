KSI sets fight date for Jake Paul or Tommy Fury clash as he wants to retire this year

YouTube star KSI has set a date for when he’ll fight either Jake Paul or Tommy Fury, as he plans to say goodbye to boxing before the end of 2023.

When influencer boxing first took out, KSI was one of the YouTubers that led the charge with fights against Joe Weller and Logan Paul helping to break new ground for content creators.

The British superstar had taken a lengthy break from fighting, but returned in 2022 and has since defeated Swarmz, Luis Pineda, and FaZe Temperrr to bolster his record. Despite Jake’s loss to Tommy Fury, fans are still eager to see the two YouTube stars fight and settle their longtime beef.

Well, it appears as if Jake will have to get on a move on – and defeat Tommy Fury in their rumored rematch – as KSI is already looking at hanging up the gloves and making a return to making music.

KSI sets out boxing retirement plan as he eyes three more fights

That’s right, KSI is already planning to bid farewell to boxing – for good, this time – as he’s got a plan in mind for his final few fights.

The YouTuber and PRIME Hydration boss will fight on May 13 on the Misfits 007 card, and then wants to fight again on August 26 against the winner of the Kingpyn Tournament. After that, he’s eyeing up December 16 as the day he fights either Jake Paul or Tommy Fury, and then he’ll bow out.

“Retire and go back to music. Sounds like a good plan to me,” he tweeted on March 13.

As it stands, KSI is seemingly set to fight Joe Fournier on that Misfits 007 card, and would likely end up fighting AnEsonGib from the Kingpyn event. Though, it is a short turnaround time on that front.

Given how comfortable Tommy’s win was against Jake in their last fight, it could throw the plans to fight Jake into turmoil, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Though, it appears we won’t see KSI in the boxing ring come 2024.