KSI admits he was “surprised” by Joe Fournier’s aggressive push at press conference

YouTube star KSI said he was “surprised” after boxing opponent Joe Fournier shoved him during a press conference for their upcoming bout this summer.

KSI’s boxing career is coming to a close, as the British rapper has claimed that he’s planning on retiring following his final four matches this year.

After taking out FaZe Temperrr in January, KSI is now slated to face off with British pro boxer Joe Fournier in May — and it doesn’t look like there’s any love lost between these two athletes.

Although rumors pinned a KSI vs Fournier bout as far back as 2022, it wasn’t officially confirmed until March 2023, following months of Fournier publicly challenging his YouTube rival to a fight.

Now, KSI is set to take on the second pro boxer in his career, and things are already off to an explosive start.

KSI reacts to being shoved by Joe Fournier at press conference

On April 6, KSI and Fournier stood face to face at a press conference for their May boxing match. During their faceoff, the two engaged in a little trash talk, which ended in Fournier aggressively shoving KSI before security separated the pair.

Misfits Boxing caught up with KSI just after the altercation and asked him if he was “surprised” about Fournier’s sudden display of aggression.

“Yeah, it definitely did surprise me,” he admitted. “I don’t know — maybe he just wanted to touch my body to see if I’ve actually been training. But yeah, it seems like I rattled him by just doing nothing.”

“I don’t know. I thought it was very weird that he did that. I think he’s trying to show dominance. The whole press conference was just him trying to show dominance. I think he talked way more than I did, which is definitely unusual for me.”

Judging by KSI’s relaxed demeanor during the interview, it doesn’t look like the internet star was shook up by his opponent’s reaction as he prepares for their fight next month.

KSI will go on to face the winner of the upcoming KingPyn influencer boxing event, which is set to take place over the course of multiple months this summer.