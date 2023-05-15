Joe Fournier appeals loss against KSI after controversial KO

Joe Fournier has reportedly appealed his loss against YouTube star KSI after the influencer KO’d him with his elbow in the second round of their match.

KSI’s latest boxing victory has been met with quite a bit of contention as viewers claim he landed an illegal blow on opponent Joe Fournier during the second round of their May 13 bout.

Fournier lost the fight by TKO after KSI seemingly knocked Fournier in the nose with his elbow. Although the YouTuber has now won his second match of the year, this win isn’t being widely celebrated by viewers.

In fact, the British influencer has even come under fire from his fellow creators, with Jake Paul notably calling him a “liar” over the whole ordeal.

Joe Fournier himself has also been vocal about his opinions on the outcome of their fight. After the match, Fournier accused KSI of cheating, saying in a post-match interview: “They cheated, clear in black and white. The ref was right there, watched it. I’ve never been cheated like that in my life. I can’t believe it.”

Now, Fournier has reportedly appealed his loss to the boxing commission, as confirmed by Misfits Boxing and their partner, combat sports streaming platform DAZN.

Joe Fournier appeals boxing loss after elbow KO

In a press release, the Professional Boxing Association claimed they had “received a request from Mr. Joe Fournier to seek a review/appeal of the decision whereby he was stopped by the referee in the second round of the contest, in favor of KSI.”

The statement went on to claim that the Association is “seeking legal counsel” and will deliberate with the appropriate parties before coming to a decision on the matter, which will be revealed on Friday, May 19th at 4 PM GMT (9 AM PT / 12 PM EST).

This is far from the first time the outcome of an influencer boxing match has come into question. Last year, Faze Temperrr notably won his appeal after losing to King Kenny by split-decision in a match that was widely regarded as “rigged.”