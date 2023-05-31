Joe Fournier sends Logan Paul boxing challenge as KSI declines rematch

Joe Fournier has called out Logan Paul for a boxing match as KSI has expressed he’s not interested in a rematch against Fourier.

On May 13, 2023, YouTuber turned boxer KSI went up against Joe Fournier as the main card for Misfits 007. KSI brought home the win, although it was overturned due to an “accidental elbow” from the YouTuber.

Since then, Joe Fournier has made it clear that he’s interested in a rematch against the British star — although KSI isn’t interested.

Joe has now set his eyes on Logan Paul, wanting the influencer to “step” for his business partner.

Joe Fournier sends Logan Paul boxing challenge

In the most recent episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul brought up the fact KSI’s win was overturned after Misfits 007, mentioning that Joe Fournier is “lucky” and still undefeated.

Joe uploaded a recording of that clip to his Instagram stories on May 31, calling out Logan Paul for a match in the process.

“Logan as your brother is busy with Nate and your Jr partner doesn’t want the smoke of the rematch, I think you should step for them and we get it on,” he said.

It’s unknown whether or not Logan will take Joe up on his offer, but the YouTuber businessman has shared in the past that he’s attempted to schedule a fight this year against Nate Diaz.

While Logan made claims that Nate was “ducking him,” Diaz has since scheduled a match with younger brother Jake Paul and even knocked out one of Logan’s doppelgangers.

We’ll make sure to update if Logan responds to Joe’s challenge, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.