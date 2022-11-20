KSI reveals Dillon Danis as next boxing opponent for Misfits 004 event

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

British YouTuber KSI has announced MMA fighter Dillon Danis as his next opponent, with the two set to touch gloves at the Misfits x DAZN X Series 004 event in January.

For the last few months, YouTuber, rapper and boxer KSI has been linked with fighting a slew of different opponents before his ultimate challenge of facing Jake Paul in the ring.

There have been a ton of names wanting to touch gloves with the popular YouTuber, such as the likes of Tyron Woodley, Slim Albaher and many more.

However, following a scuffle at the X Series 003 weigh-in, kicking off an outright brawl between the two parties, KSI and Dillon Danis are officially set to face in the ring.

The anticipated bout will take place at MF & DAZN: X Series 004 event at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London on January 14. It’s assumed the event will also be available on pay-per-view on DAZN.

Though a BJJ black belt, the bout will be Danis’ debut in the world of boxing following an almost four-year hiatus from fighting, whereas KSI comes off the back of his monumental event winning two fights in one night.

“I feel great, it’s easy money to be honest, that’s a little b*tch of a thing, I’m used to fighting real fighters, so he’s not ready for this,” Danis told Misifts Boxing. “I guarantee you I knock his ass out, watch.

“I’m gonna hurt him bad bro. The f**ked up part about all this whole thing is like these little YouTube boxers they’re gonna see what a real fighter feels like. He’s gonna see… I’m gonna hurt him bad bro, I’m gonna hurt him bad,” he added.