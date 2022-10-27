KSI’s manager confirms Jake Paul fight is happening in 2023

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

KSI’s manager Mams Taylor has confirmed the long-awaited fight between KSI and Jake Paul is happening sometime in 2023.

It’s no secret that over the last year or so, Jake Paul and KSI have wanted to go at it in the ring.

The two popular YouTubers have gone at it quite a bit recently, with KSI bashing Jake for taking easier fights just to avoid going against him, while KSI’s camp went on record saying the fight will happen sometime in 2023.

KSI’s manager Mams Taylor has doubled down on that in a tweet on October 27.

KSI’s manager confirms Jake Paul fight for 2023

In the tweet, he said: “KSI v Jake Paul WILL be happening in 2023.”

The only thing unknown about the highly sought-after bout is when exactly it’ll happen.

Fans were quick to reply to Mam’s tweet with speculation, however. One user replied: “KSI fights in January, June/July and December is Jake?”

We already know that Logan Paul is set to return to boxing in January 2023 alongside KSI and Jidion, but KSI has yet to confirm who he’s going up against during that event.

A fight card for the event leaked on October 20 that has KSI going up against Nate Diaz, but we’ll have to wait to see if it’s real.

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section to check out more news — and we’ll update you as soon as we hear more about KSI v Jake Paul.