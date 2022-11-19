KSI warns Dillon Danis after brawl at Misfits weigh-in: “I’m the wrong guy to f**k with”

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

British YouTuber, rapper and boxer KSI has hit out at Dillon Danis on social media after a brief scuffle at the Misfits Boxing x DAZN Series 003 weigh-in.

Things took an unexpected turn at the Misfits Boxing x DAZN Series 003 weigh-in event on November 18, as UFC star Dillon Danis showed up and kicked off an outright brawl.

Approaching KSI at the event, Danis asked that the YouTuber signs the contract for the two to touch gloves in the ring before he threatened to choke him out.

In retaliation, JJ hit back claiming he could knock out Danis on the spot before an all-out brawl ensued as Dillon punched him in the jaw.

With security from both sides going at it, the two were eventually separated from one another.

Though, moments later outside the venue, Danis got caught up in another scuffle with MMA fighter Anthony Taylor — who later revealed he was banned from returning to the event.

KSI issues warning to Dillon Danis

Following the event, KSI took to Twitter, where he slammed Danis for the sly jab.

“You a whole b*tch @dillondanis,” he said.

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “I’m the wrong guy to f**k with @dillondanis.”

With KSI expected to announce his next boxing opponent soon, fans have theorized that the scrap may have been staged to hype up and promote a future bout. But, we guess we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of it.