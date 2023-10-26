UFC 5 Roster – Full list of fighters, classes, more

Here’s a full look at the UFC 5 roster, sorted by class.

EA Sports has officially released UFC 5, the first installment of the franchise for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Not only does UFC 5 come with new features, but also a roster filled with past and present fighters.

But what exactly does the UFC 5 roster look like?

Here’s a look at the full UFC 5 roster, which includes a listing of fighters in each class.

Updated, October 26, 2023.

Contents

Heavyweight

Heavyweights in the UFC range from 205 to 265 pounds (93-120.2 kg.).

Muhammad Ali

Andrei Arlovski

Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes

Daniel Cormier

Junior dos Santos

Fedor Emelianenko

Ciryl Gane

Walt Harris

Jon Jones

Ilir Latifi

Derrick Lewis

Stipe Miocic

Minotauro Nogueira

Aleksei Oleinik

Alistair Overeem

Sergei Pavlovich

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Severn

Kimbo Slice

Stefan Struve

Tai Tuivasa

Mike Tyson

Cain Velasquez

Alexander Volkov

Light Heavyweight

Light heavyweights range between 185 to 205 pounds (83.9-93 kg.).

Israel Adesanya

Sam Alvey

Magomed Ankalaev

Vitor Belfort

Jan Blachowicz

Jared Cannonier

Misha Cirkunov

Mark Coleman

Daniel Cormier

Paul Craig

Rashad Evans

Forrest Griffin

Alexander Gustafsson

Dan Henderson

Jamahal Hill

Curtis ‘Rampage’ Jackson

Anthony Johnson

Jon Jones

Nikita Krylov

Ilir Latifi

Chuck Liddell

Lyoto Machida

Volkan Oezdemir

Tito Ortiz

Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka

Aleksandar Rakic

Dominick Reyes

Khalil Rountree

Shogun Rua

Ovince Saint Preux

Gokhan Saki

Anderson Silva

Anthony Smith

Glove Teixeira

Johnny Walker

Chris Weidman

Dana White

Middleweight

Middleweights range from 170 to 185 pounds (77.1-83.9 kg.).

Israel Adesanya

Omari Akhmedov

Sam Alvey

Vitor Belfort

Michael Bisping

Tom Breese

Derek Brunson

Jared Cannonier

Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa

Paul Craig

Nick Diaz

Dricus Du Plessis

Kelvin Gastelum

Royce Gracie

Uriah Hall

Dan Henderson

Jack Hermansson

Kevin Holland

Krzysztof Jotko

Robbie Lawler

Lyoto Machida

Bo Nickal

Alex Pereira

Luke Rockhold

Edmen Shahbazyan

Anderson Silva

Wanderlei Silva

Anthony Silva

Chael Sonnen

Jacare Souza

Georges St-Pierre

Sean Strickland

Brad Tavares

Darren Till

Marvin Vettori

Chris Weidman

Robert Whittaker

Welterweight

Welterweights range from 155 to 170 pounds (70.3-77.1 kg.).

Ben Askren

Tom Breese

Matt Brown

Gilbert Burns

Donald Cerrone

Michael Chiesa

Khamzat Chimaev

Carlos Condit

Colby Covington

Jack Della Maddalena

Nate Diaz

Nick Diaz

Rafael dos Anjos

Leon Edwards

Tony Ferguson

Mickey Gall

Kelvin Gastelum

Royce Gracie

Johny Hendricks

Kevin Holland

Matt Hughes

Li Jingliang

Alan Jouban

Robbie Lawler

Bruce Lee

Kevin Lee

Vicente Luque

Neil Magny

Demian Maia

Jorge Masvidal

Jake Matthews

Conor McGregor

Tim Means

Yancy Medeiros

Belal Muhammad

Gunnar Nelson

Alex Oliveira

BJ Penn

Mike Perry

Anthony Pettis

Santiago Ponzinibbio

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Georges St-Pierre

Diego Sanchez

Stephen Thompson

Darren Till

Kamaru Usman

Tyron Woodley

Lightweight

Lightweights range from 145 to 155 pounds (65.8-70.3 kg.).

Eddie Alvarez

Edson Barbosa

Gilbert Burns

Renata Carneiro

Donald Cerrone

Michael Chandler

Michael Chiesa

Beneil Dariush

Marc Diakiese

Nate Diaz

Rafael dos Anjos

Frankie Edgar

Josh Emmett

Paul Felder

Tony Ferguson

Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje

Mateusz Gamrot

Bobby Green

Clay Guida

Alexander Hernandez

Max Holloway

Daniel Hooker

Al Iaquinta

Michael Johnson

Rustam Khabilov

Joe Lauzon

Bruce Lee

Kevin Lee

Islam Makhachev

Jorge Masivdal

Jake Matthews

Conor McGregor

Yancy Medeiros

Jim Miller

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Alex Oliveira

Charles Oliveira

BJ Penn

Anthony Pettis

Paddy Pimblett

Dustin Poirier

Jeremy Stephens

Diego Sanchez

Arman Tsarukyan

Alexander Volkanovski

Featherweight

Featherweights range from 135 to 145 pounds (61.2-65.8 kg.).

Jose Aldo

Arnold Allen

Makwan Amirkhani

Raphael Assuncao

Edson Barboza

Mirsad Bektic

Alex Caceres

Renato Carneiro

Giga Chikadze

Dooho Choi

Frankie Edgar

Darren Elkins

Josh Emmett

Urijah Faber

Clay Guida

Max Holloway

Daniel Hooker

Dan Ige

Michael Johnson

Chan Sung Jung

Calvin Kattar

Bruce Lee

Zabit Magomedsharipov

Conor McGregor

Charles Oliveira

Brian Ortega

Anthony Pettis

Dustin Poirier

Yair Rodriguez

Charles Rosa

Jeremy Stephens

Cub Swanson

Diego Sanchez

Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski

Sodiq Yusuff

Bantamweight

Bantamweights range from 125-135 pounds (56.7-61.2 kg.).

Jose Aldo

Thomas Almeida

Raphael Assuncao

Renan Barao

Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz

TJ Dillashaw

John Dodson

Merab Dvalishvili

Frankie Edgar

Tim Elliott

Urijah Faber

Rob Font

Cody Garbrandt

Bruce Lee

Marlon Moraes

Pedro Munhoz

Sean O’Malley

Jimmie Ribera

Raul Rosas Jr.

Cory Sandhagen

Aljamian Sterling

Marlon Vera

Song Yadong

Petr Yan

Flyweight

Flyweights range from 115 to 125 pounds (52.2-56.7 kg.).

Joseph Benavidez

Henry Cejudo

TJ Dillashaw

John Dodson

Tim Elliott

Deiveson Figueiredo

Jussier Formiga

Demetrious Johnson

Kai Kara-France

Brandon Moreno

Alexandre Pantoja

Alex Perez

Brandon Royval

Bantamweight (W)

Bantamweights range from 125-135 pounds (56.7-61.2 kg.).

Irene Aldana

Alexis Davis

Germaine De Randamie

Holly Holm

Lauren Murphy

Amanda Nunes

Raquel Pennington

Julianna Pena

Ronda Rousey

Valentina Shevchenko

Miesha Tate

Ketlen Viera

Flyweight (W)

Flyweights range from 115 to 125 pounds (52.2-56.7 kg.).

Jessica Andrade

Viviane Araujo

Erin Blanchfield

Cynthia Calvillo

Katylun Cerminara

Manon Fiorot

Alexa Grasso

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jennifer Maia

Molly McCann

Maryna Moroz

Lauren Murphy

Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas

Taila Santos

Valentina Shevchenko

Tatiana Suarez

Paige VanZant

Joanne Wood

Strawweight (W)

Strawweights have no minimum weight and a maximum of 115 pounds (52.2 kg.).

Jessica Andrade

Cynthia Calvillo

Mackenzie Dern

Carla Esparza

Claudia Gadelha

Alexa Grasso

Angela Hill

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Amanda Lemos

Randa Markos

Maryna Moroz

Rose Namajunas

Jessica Penne

Amanda Ribas

Tatiana Suarez

Tecias Torres

Paiva VanZant

Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Zhang Weili

Joanne Wood

Note that several fighters can compete in multiple classes. Also, some were made available via pre-order and/or DLC.

This will be updated to reflect future additions.