UFC 5 Roster – Full list of fighters, classes, more

UFC 5 clinchEA Sports

Here’s a full look at the UFC 5 roster, sorted by class.

EA Sports has officially released UFC 5, the first installment of the franchise for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Not only does UFC 5 come with new features, but also a roster filled with past and present fighters.

But what exactly does the UFC 5 roster look like?

Here’s a look at the full UFC 5 roster, which includes a listing of fighters in each class.

Updated, October 26, 2023.

Contents

UFC 5 gameplayEA

Heavyweight

Heavyweights in the UFC range from 205 to 265 pounds (93-120.2 kg.).

  • Muhammad Ali
  • Andrei Arlovski
  • Tom Aspinall
  • Curtis Blaydes
  • Daniel Cormier
  • Junior dos Santos
  • Fedor Emelianenko
  • Ciryl Gane
  • Walt Harris
  • Jon Jones
  • Ilir Latifi
  • Derrick Lewis
  • Stipe Miocic
  • Minotauro Nogueira
  • Aleksei Oleinik
  • Alistair Overeem
  • Sergei Pavlovich
  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Dan Severn
  • Kimbo Slice
  • Stefan Struve
  • Tai Tuivasa
  • Mike Tyson
  • Cain Velasquez
  • Alexander Volkov

Light Heavyweight

Light heavyweights range between 185 to 205 pounds (83.9-93 kg.).

  • Israel Adesanya
  • Sam Alvey
  • Magomed Ankalaev
  • Vitor Belfort
  • Jan Blachowicz
  • Jared Cannonier
  • Misha Cirkunov
  • Mark Coleman
  • Daniel Cormier
  • Paul Craig
  • Rashad Evans
  • Forrest Griffin
  • Alexander Gustafsson
  • Dan Henderson
  • Jamahal Hill
  • Curtis ‘Rampage’ Jackson
  • Anthony Johnson
  • Jon Jones
  • Nikita Krylov
  • Ilir Latifi
  • Chuck Liddell
  • Lyoto Machida
  • Volkan Oezdemir
  • Tito Ortiz
  • Alex Pereira
  • Jiri Prochazka
  • Aleksandar Rakic
  • Dominick Reyes
  • Khalil Rountree
  • Shogun Rua
  • Ovince Saint Preux
  • Gokhan Saki
  • Anderson Silva
  • Anthony Smith
  • Glove Teixeira
  • Johnny Walker
  • Chris Weidman
  • Dana White

Middleweight

Middleweights range from 170 to 185 pounds (77.1-83.9 kg.).

  • Israel Adesanya
  • Omari Akhmedov
  • Sam Alvey
  • Vitor Belfort
  • Michael Bisping
  • Tom Breese
  • Derek Brunson
  • Bruce Buffer
  • Jared Cannonier
  • Khamzat Chimaev
  • Paulo Costa
  • Paul Craig
  • Nick Diaz
  • Dricus Du Plessis
  • Kelvin Gastelum
  • Royce Gracie
  • Uriah Hall
  • Dan Henderson
  • Jack Hermansson
  • Kevin Holland
  • Krzysztof Jotko
  • Robbie Lawler
  • Lyoto Machida
  • Bo Nickal
  • Alex Pereira
  • Luke Rockhold
  • Edmen Shahbazyan
  • Anderson Silva
  • Wanderlei Silva
  • Anthony Silva
  • Chael Sonnen
  • Jacare Souza
  • Georges St-Pierre
  • Sean Strickland
  • Brad Tavares
  • Darren Till
  • Marvin Vettori
  • Chris Weidman
  • Dana White
  • Robert Whittaker

Welterweight

Welterweights range from 155 to 170 pounds (70.3-77.1 kg.).

  • Ben Askren
  • Tom Breese
  • Matt Brown
  • Gilbert Burns
  • Donald Cerrone
  • Michael Chiesa
  • Khamzat Chimaev
  • Carlos Condit
  • Colby Covington
  • Jack Della Maddalena
  • Nate Diaz
  • Nick Diaz
  • Rafael dos Anjos
  • Leon Edwards
  • Tony Ferguson
  • Mickey Gall
  • Kelvin Gastelum
  • Royce Gracie
  • Johny Hendricks
  • Kevin Holland
  • Matt Hughes
  • Li Jingliang
  • Alan Jouban
  • Robbie Lawler
  • Bruce Lee
  • Kevin Lee
  • Vicente Luque
  • Neil Magny
  • Demian Maia
  • Jorge Masvidal
  • Jake Matthews
  • Conor McGregor
  • Tim Means
  • Yancy Medeiros
  • Belal Muhammad
  • Gunnar Nelson
  • Alex Oliveira
  • BJ Penn
  • Mike Perry
  • Anthony Pettis
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Georges St-Pierre
  • Diego Sanchez
  • Stephen Thompson
  • Darren Till
  • Kamaru Usman
  • Dana White
  • Tyron Woodley

Lightweight

Lightweights range from 145 to 155 pounds (65.8-70.3 kg.).

  • Eddie Alvarez
  • Edson Barbosa
  • Gilbert Burns
  • Renata Carneiro
  • Donald Cerrone
  • Michael Chandler
  • Michael Chiesa
  • Beneil Dariush
  • Marc Diakiese
  • Nate Diaz
  • Rafael dos Anjos
  • Frankie Edgar
  • Josh Emmett
  • Paul Felder
  • Tony Ferguson
  • Rafael Fiziev
  • Justin Gaethje
  • Mateusz Gamrot
  • Bobby Green
  • Clay Guida
  • Alexander Hernandez
  • Max Holloway
  • Daniel Hooker
  • Al Iaquinta
  • Michael Johnson
  • Rustam Khabilov
  • Joe Lauzon
  • Bruce Lee
  • Kevin Lee
  • Islam Makhachev
  • Jorge Masivdal
  • Jake Matthews
  • Conor McGregor
  • Yancy Medeiros
  • Jim Miller
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov
  • Alex Oliveira
  • Charles Oliveira
  • BJ Penn
  • Anthony Pettis
  • Paddy Pimblett
  • Dustin Poirier
  • Jeremy Stephens
  • Diego Sanchez
  • Arman Tsarukyan
  • Alexander Volkanovski

Featherweight

Featherweights range from 135 to 145 pounds (61.2-65.8 kg.).

  • Jose Aldo
  • Arnold Allen
  • Makwan Amirkhani
  • Raphael Assuncao
  • Edson Barboza
  • Mirsad Bektic
  • Alex Caceres
  • Renato Carneiro
  • Giga Chikadze
  • Dooho Choi
  • Frankie Edgar
  • Darren Elkins
  • Josh Emmett
  • Urijah Faber
  • Clay Guida
  • Max Holloway
  • Daniel Hooker
  • Dan Ige
  • Michael Johnson
  • Chan Sung Jung
  • Calvin Kattar
  • Bruce Lee
  • Zabit Magomedsharipov
  • Conor McGregor
  • Charles Oliveira
  • Brian Ortega
  • Anthony Pettis
  • Dustin Poirier
  • Yair Rodriguez
  • Charles Rosa
  • Jeremy Stephens
  • Cub Swanson
  • Diego Sanchez
  • Ilia Topuria
  • Alexander Volkanovski
  • Sodiq Yusuff

Bantamweight

Bantamweights range from 125-135 pounds (56.7-61.2 kg.).

  • Jose Aldo
  • Thomas Almeida
  • Raphael Assuncao
  • Renan Barao
  • Henry Cejudo
  • Dominick Cruz
  • TJ Dillashaw
  • John Dodson
  • Merab Dvalishvili
  • Frankie Edgar
  • Tim Elliott
  • Urijah Faber
  • Rob Font
  • Cody Garbrandt
  • Bruce Lee
  • Marlon Moraes
  • Pedro Munhoz
  • Sean O’Malley
  • Jimmie Ribera
  • Raul Rosas Jr.
  • Cory Sandhagen
  • Aljamian Sterling
  • Marlon Vera
  • Song Yadong
  • Petr Yan

Flyweight

Flyweights range from 115 to 125 pounds (52.2-56.7 kg.).

  • Joseph Benavidez
  • Henry Cejudo
  • TJ Dillashaw
  • John Dodson
  • Tim Elliott
  • Deiveson Figueiredo
  • Jussier Formiga
  • Demetrious Johnson
  • Kai Kara-France
  • Brandon Moreno
  • Alexandre Pantoja
  • Alex Perez
  • Brandon Royval
UFC 5 WeiliEA Sports

Bantamweight (W)

Bantamweights range from 125-135 pounds (56.7-61.2 kg.).

  • Irene Aldana
  • Alexis Davis
  • Germaine De Randamie
  • Holly Holm
  • Lauren Murphy
  • Amanda Nunes
  • Raquel Pennington
  • Julianna Pena
  • Ronda Rousey
  • Valentina Shevchenko
  • Miesha Tate
  • Ketlen Viera

Flyweight (W)

Flyweights range from 115 to 125 pounds (52.2-56.7 kg.).

  • Jessica Andrade
  • Viviane Araujo
  • Erin Blanchfield
  • Cynthia Calvillo
  • Katylun Cerminara
  • Manon Fiorot
  • Alexa Grasso
  • Joanna Jedrzejczyk
  • Jennifer Maia
  • Molly McCann
  • Maryna Moroz
  • Lauren Murphy
  • Rose Namajunas
  • Amanda Ribas
  • Taila Santos
  • Valentina Shevchenko
  • Tatiana Suarez
  • Paige VanZant
  • Joanne Wood

Strawweight (W)

Strawweights have no minimum weight and a maximum of 115 pounds (52.2 kg.).

  • Jessica Andrade
  • Cynthia Calvillo
  • Mackenzie Dern
  • Carla Esparza
  • Claudia Gadelha
  • Alexa Grasso
  • Angela Hill
  • Joanna Jedrzejczyk
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz
  • Amanda Lemos
  • Randa Markos
  • Maryna Moroz
  • Rose Namajunas
  • Jessica Penne
  • Amanda Ribas
  • Tatiana Suarez
  • Tecias Torres
  • Paiva VanZant
  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez
  • Zhang Weili
  • Joanne Wood

Note that several fighters can compete in multiple classes. Also, some were made available via pre-order and/or DLC.

This will be updated to reflect future additions.

