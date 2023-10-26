UFC 5 Roster – Full list of fighters, classes, more
Here’s a full look at the UFC 5 roster, sorted by class.
EA Sports has officially released UFC 5, the first installment of the franchise for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Not only does UFC 5 come with new features, but also a roster filled with past and present fighters.
But what exactly does the UFC 5 roster look like?
Here’s a look at the full UFC 5 roster, which includes a listing of fighters in each class.
Updated, October 26, 2023.
Contents
- Heavyweight
- Light Heavyweight
- Middleweight
- Welterweight
- Lightweight
- Featherweight
- Bantamweight
- Flyweight
- Bantamweight (W)
- Flyweight (W)
- Strawweight (W)
Heavyweight
Heavyweights in the UFC range from 205 to 265 pounds (93-120.2 kg.).
- Muhammad Ali
- Andrei Arlovski
- Tom Aspinall
- Curtis Blaydes
- Daniel Cormier
- Junior dos Santos
- Fedor Emelianenko
- Ciryl Gane
- Walt Harris
- Jon Jones
- Ilir Latifi
- Derrick Lewis
- Stipe Miocic
- Minotauro Nogueira
- Aleksei Oleinik
- Alistair Overeem
- Sergei Pavlovich
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Dan Severn
- Kimbo Slice
- Stefan Struve
- Tai Tuivasa
- Mike Tyson
- Cain Velasquez
- Alexander Volkov
Light Heavyweight
Light heavyweights range between 185 to 205 pounds (83.9-93 kg.).
- Israel Adesanya
- Sam Alvey
- Magomed Ankalaev
- Vitor Belfort
- Jan Blachowicz
- Jared Cannonier
- Misha Cirkunov
- Mark Coleman
- Daniel Cormier
- Paul Craig
- Rashad Evans
- Forrest Griffin
- Alexander Gustafsson
- Dan Henderson
- Jamahal Hill
- Curtis ‘Rampage’ Jackson
- Anthony Johnson
- Jon Jones
- Nikita Krylov
- Ilir Latifi
- Chuck Liddell
- Lyoto Machida
- Volkan Oezdemir
- Tito Ortiz
- Alex Pereira
- Jiri Prochazka
- Aleksandar Rakic
- Dominick Reyes
- Khalil Rountree
- Shogun Rua
- Ovince Saint Preux
- Gokhan Saki
- Anderson Silva
- Anthony Smith
- Glove Teixeira
- Johnny Walker
- Chris Weidman
- Dana White
Middleweight
Middleweights range from 170 to 185 pounds (77.1-83.9 kg.).
- Israel Adesanya
- Omari Akhmedov
- Sam Alvey
- Vitor Belfort
- Michael Bisping
- Tom Breese
- Derek Brunson
- Bruce Buffer
- Jared Cannonier
- Khamzat Chimaev
- Paulo Costa
- Paul Craig
- Nick Diaz
- Dricus Du Plessis
- Kelvin Gastelum
- Royce Gracie
- Uriah Hall
- Dan Henderson
- Jack Hermansson
- Kevin Holland
- Krzysztof Jotko
- Robbie Lawler
- Lyoto Machida
- Bo Nickal
- Alex Pereira
- Luke Rockhold
- Edmen Shahbazyan
- Anderson Silva
- Wanderlei Silva
- Anthony Silva
- Chael Sonnen
- Jacare Souza
- Georges St-Pierre
- Sean Strickland
- Brad Tavares
- Darren Till
- Marvin Vettori
- Chris Weidman
- Dana White
- Robert Whittaker
Welterweight
Welterweights range from 155 to 170 pounds (70.3-77.1 kg.).
- Ben Askren
- Tom Breese
- Matt Brown
- Gilbert Burns
- Donald Cerrone
- Michael Chiesa
- Khamzat Chimaev
- Carlos Condit
- Colby Covington
- Jack Della Maddalena
- Nate Diaz
- Nick Diaz
- Rafael dos Anjos
- Leon Edwards
- Tony Ferguson
- Mickey Gall
- Kelvin Gastelum
- Royce Gracie
- Johny Hendricks
- Kevin Holland
- Matt Hughes
- Li Jingliang
- Alan Jouban
- Robbie Lawler
- Bruce Lee
- Kevin Lee
- Vicente Luque
- Neil Magny
- Demian Maia
- Jorge Masvidal
- Jake Matthews
- Conor McGregor
- Tim Means
- Yancy Medeiros
- Belal Muhammad
- Gunnar Nelson
- Alex Oliveira
- BJ Penn
- Mike Perry
- Anthony Pettis
- Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Georges St-Pierre
- Diego Sanchez
- Stephen Thompson
- Darren Till
- Kamaru Usman
- Dana White
- Tyron Woodley
Lightweight
Lightweights range from 145 to 155 pounds (65.8-70.3 kg.).
- Eddie Alvarez
- Edson Barbosa
- Gilbert Burns
- Renata Carneiro
- Donald Cerrone
- Michael Chandler
- Michael Chiesa
- Beneil Dariush
- Marc Diakiese
- Nate Diaz
- Rafael dos Anjos
- Frankie Edgar
- Josh Emmett
- Paul Felder
- Tony Ferguson
- Rafael Fiziev
- Justin Gaethje
- Mateusz Gamrot
- Bobby Green
- Clay Guida
- Alexander Hernandez
- Max Holloway
- Daniel Hooker
- Al Iaquinta
- Michael Johnson
- Rustam Khabilov
- Joe Lauzon
- Bruce Lee
- Kevin Lee
- Islam Makhachev
- Jorge Masivdal
- Jake Matthews
- Conor McGregor
- Yancy Medeiros
- Jim Miller
- Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Alex Oliveira
- Charles Oliveira
- BJ Penn
- Anthony Pettis
- Paddy Pimblett
- Dustin Poirier
- Jeremy Stephens
- Diego Sanchez
- Arman Tsarukyan
- Alexander Volkanovski
Featherweight
Featherweights range from 135 to 145 pounds (61.2-65.8 kg.).
- Jose Aldo
- Arnold Allen
- Makwan Amirkhani
- Raphael Assuncao
- Edson Barboza
- Mirsad Bektic
- Alex Caceres
- Renato Carneiro
- Giga Chikadze
- Dooho Choi
- Frankie Edgar
- Darren Elkins
- Josh Emmett
- Urijah Faber
- Clay Guida
- Max Holloway
- Daniel Hooker
- Dan Ige
- Michael Johnson
- Chan Sung Jung
- Calvin Kattar
- Bruce Lee
- Zabit Magomedsharipov
- Conor McGregor
- Charles Oliveira
- Brian Ortega
- Anthony Pettis
- Dustin Poirier
- Yair Rodriguez
- Charles Rosa
- Jeremy Stephens
- Cub Swanson
- Diego Sanchez
- Ilia Topuria
- Alexander Volkanovski
- Sodiq Yusuff
Bantamweight
Bantamweights range from 125-135 pounds (56.7-61.2 kg.).
- Jose Aldo
- Thomas Almeida
- Raphael Assuncao
- Renan Barao
- Henry Cejudo
- Dominick Cruz
- TJ Dillashaw
- John Dodson
- Merab Dvalishvili
- Frankie Edgar
- Tim Elliott
- Urijah Faber
- Rob Font
- Cody Garbrandt
- Bruce Lee
- Marlon Moraes
- Pedro Munhoz
- Sean O’Malley
- Jimmie Ribera
- Raul Rosas Jr.
- Cory Sandhagen
- Aljamian Sterling
- Marlon Vera
- Song Yadong
- Petr Yan
Flyweight
Flyweights range from 115 to 125 pounds (52.2-56.7 kg.).
- Joseph Benavidez
- Henry Cejudo
- TJ Dillashaw
- John Dodson
- Tim Elliott
- Deiveson Figueiredo
- Jussier Formiga
- Demetrious Johnson
- Kai Kara-France
- Brandon Moreno
- Alexandre Pantoja
- Alex Perez
- Brandon Royval
Bantamweight (W)
Bantamweights range from 125-135 pounds (56.7-61.2 kg.).
- Irene Aldana
- Alexis Davis
- Germaine De Randamie
- Holly Holm
- Lauren Murphy
- Amanda Nunes
- Raquel Pennington
- Julianna Pena
- Ronda Rousey
- Valentina Shevchenko
- Miesha Tate
- Ketlen Viera
Flyweight (W)
Flyweights range from 115 to 125 pounds (52.2-56.7 kg.).
- Jessica Andrade
- Viviane Araujo
- Erin Blanchfield
- Cynthia Calvillo
- Katylun Cerminara
- Manon Fiorot
- Alexa Grasso
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Jennifer Maia
- Molly McCann
- Maryna Moroz
- Lauren Murphy
- Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas
- Taila Santos
- Valentina Shevchenko
- Tatiana Suarez
- Paige VanZant
- Joanne Wood
Strawweight (W)
Strawweights have no minimum weight and a maximum of 115 pounds (52.2 kg.).
- Jessica Andrade
- Cynthia Calvillo
- Mackenzie Dern
- Carla Esparza
- Claudia Gadelha
- Alexa Grasso
- Angela Hill
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Amanda Lemos
- Randa Markos
- Maryna Moroz
- Rose Namajunas
- Jessica Penne
- Amanda Ribas
- Tatiana Suarez
- Tecias Torres
- Paiva VanZant
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez
- Zhang Weili
- Joanne Wood
Note that several fighters can compete in multiple classes. Also, some were made available via pre-order and/or DLC.
This will be updated to reflect future additions.