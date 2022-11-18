KSI agrees to Tyron Woodley boxing match on one condition

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

British rapper and fighter KSI has outlined what needs to happen for him to schedule a fight with Tyron Woodley, the former UFC Welterweight Champion who lost back-to-back fights versus Jake Paul.

The YouTube boxing world has become a high-profile arena of internet celebrities, former fighters and more calling one another out, scheduling bouts, and generally trash-talking.

As fans await the announcement of KSI’s next boxing opponent – following his defeat of Swarmz and Luis Pineda – former MMA star Tyron Woodley has continued to agitate for a fight.

The once UFC Welterweight Champion has been pushing for a scrap with KSI since his second loss to Jake Paul, even releasing an image of the alleged contract that existed between the two men, only for KSI to “bail”.

Now, KSI has responded to Woodley, outlining exactly what it’ll take for him to step into the ring.

KSI agrees to Tyron Woodley fight – after the former MMA star wins

In a late November 17 tweet, KSI agreed to fight Tyron Woodley – but only after he’s won a fight against another opponent.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“You haven’t won a fight since 2018 brother,” KSI said. “When you finally get a win, then I’ll fight you. Deal?”

He did not address Woodley’s specific allegations of a contract being agreed between the two men.

Tyron Woodley has not yet responded to KSI’s offer, but he did claim that he has “two companies that will fund the purse”, seemingly to narrow the Brit’s options in terms of avoiding a bout.

It does seem likely that the two will eventually meet in the ring, but Woodley has joined a long list of potential opponents for KSI with Jake Paul, Tommy Fury, and more all in line to scrap the wildly successful rapper and entrepreneur.