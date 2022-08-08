KSI issues massive fight offer to Jake Paul: “Winner takes all” at Wembley

YouTube star KSI has made a pretty massive fight offer to Jake Paul for a potential clash in 2023, as he wants to fight his longtime rival at Wembley Stadium.

This summer was meant to mark the return of YouTuber boxing events in a big way. After a hiatus from fighting, Jake Paul was initially scheduled to fight Tommy Fury, but that fell apart due to travel issues. Fury’s replacement, Hasim Rahman Jr., was also pulled from a fight with Jake due to issues with Rahman making weight.

On the other side of the Atlantic, KSI – Jake’s longtime rival – confirmed he’d be stepping into the ring for the first time since 2019, as he was supposed to fight Alex Wassabi. However, Alex suffered a concussion during a training camp and has been replaced by Swarmz – someone KSI has collaborated with previously.

With the pair’s original fights being scrapped, many fans want to see them square off, but that’s not going to happen this summer – despite Jake’s offer to step in as a late replacement. Though, the superfight could happen in 2023.

KSI offers to fight Jake Paul at Wembley in 2023

That’s right, as KSI’s bout with Wassabi fell apart, Jake offered to step in and make the trip across to London for the fight. However, the Brit said that fight would be better waiting for as it could be done on a massive scale.

Following up on that, KSI has offered to fight Jake in 2023, and yes, has got a massive plan for it. “I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line,” he tweeted on August 8, tagging Jake.

“Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this. Will you accept?”

Jake has since responded to KSI’s offer and has one condition, he wants his longtime rival to admit that he is the better boxer – which KSI has obliged with.

A superfight at Wembley, which has the capacity to hold 90,000 fans, would easily be the biggest YouTube boxing event to date – and probably in history. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see how things unfold.