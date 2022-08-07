KSI responds to backlash over Alex Wassabi fight replacement

YouTube star KSI has responded to criticism from fans after announcing Alex Wassabi’s replacement for his August 27 bout after Alex picked up an injury in training.

After almost three years on from beating Logan Paul in his pro debut, KSI was set to make his return to the boxing ring on August 27. However, his opponent Alex Wassabi pulled out of the fight due to a concussion injury.

Luckily, KSI’s rival Jake Paul offered to step up to the plate, and fans desperately want to see the fight to happen. Despite Jake claiming he’s been “raging 24/7 for the past 6 days” the 25-year-old agreed to meet any terms, including fighting for free on August 27.

Instead, however, KSI announced that Swarmz would be the replacement fighter for the night — a rapper and collaborator who’s previously featured on one of his songs — and fans aren’t too happy.

KSI responds to backlash over fight replacement

Previously, Swarmz called out the British YouTube star, claiming he would knock him out if the two ever got in the ring. Now, he’ll have the chance to put his money where his mouth is on August 27.

With fans criticizing him and Jake claiming it’s the “biggest duck of all time”, the Sidemen star took to social media to explain the situation.

“Just wanna say that at the end of the day, the one of the main goals of this first fight was to get rid of ring rust,” KSI wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to prove to myself that I’m a better boxer than I’ve portrayed in the past. If you wanna see, fine. If not, fine. I’m still doing it anyway.”

He continued: “There are still many good fights on this card that I’m excited to see. We are the only YouTube boxing event happening this summer. We’ve had many things try to disrupt this event but still we stand. This is a long term play, and I’ll happily take a small L now for a Big W later.”

Despite the backlash, it looks like we won’t be seeing KSI and Jake Paul stepping in the ring anytime soon, as it seems he’s set on fighting Swarmz.

Hopefully we won’t be waiting too long till we finally see the two of them settling the score.