Jake Paul claims KSI will reject boxing match after offer to replace Alex Wassabi

According to a new report, Alex Wassabi is backing out of his fight versus KSI and now Jake Paul is offering to fight the British YouTuber in his place.

KSI vs. Alex Wassabi has been one of the most hyped influencer boxing fights of the year.

Although the fight is planned to go down August 27, according to an insider, Wassabi might have to bow out of the fight due to concerns relating to a recent concussion.

The injury could open a door for another boxing influencer looking for a bout himself: Jake Paul.

YouTube: In Depth Jake Paul is offering to fight KSI now that Alex Wassabi might back out.

Jake Paul delivers fight offer to KSI

The rumors of Wassabi’s potential backing out popped up on August 6, leading to Jake to make a public offering to KSI to be the replacement fighter.

Paul said, “KSI… everything happens for a reason. I’ll come to fight in your hometown. Your boxing company. You are A-Side. I also agree to make 180 pounds for August 27. You accept?”

Jake continued to publicly poke fun at KSI and said, “Prediction of reply from KSI: I accept, haha, I will f*ck up Jake Paul, haha. He needs me, haha. But, my team told me I should wait to make this a big event. Blah blah blah.”

Paul even uploaded a poll asking his followers if they think KSI will accept the fight if they both agree to be 180 pounds in London on August 27.

If Jake does end up replacing Alex Wassabi, it could end up being the biggest fight of the year.