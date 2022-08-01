Jake Paul blasts Hasim Rahman Jr. & Tommy Fury as fight cancelations cost him millions

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Jake Paul says he’s out “millions and millions of dollars” after fights against both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. have been canceled this summer.

After co-promoting the Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor super fight, Jake Paul confirmed that he’d be getting back into the boxing ring this summer and ending his hiatus from in-ring action. However, things haven’t entirely gone to plan.

The ‘Problem Child’ was first slated to take on longtime rival Tommy Fury, but the Brit pulled out of the August 6th fight due to travel issues. Hasim Rahman Jr, a Heavyweight and former training partner of Jake’s, was then drafted in. Yet, that fight was canceled on July 31 due to weight issues.

Both Jake and Hasim have weighed in on the cancellation, with each side blaming the other. As it stands, Jake is unlikely to fight in August now, which had big financial implications for him.

Jake Paul says fight cancelations have cost him “millions”

In the wake of the fight being canceled, the YouTuber-turned-boxer hit out at Rahman’s “absurd” cancelation and claimed that boxers are too “scared” to fight him.

He also took further shots at the Heavyweight via Instagram, urging other promoters not to book him on their fight cards. “All jokes aside, I can’t believe how much of a bitch Hasim is and how stupid he is for ruining the biggest opportunity and the biggest payday that he will ever get in his life,” Jake posted.

“For anyone who is thinking about getting Hasim to fight on any of your cards, do yourself a big favor and don’t. Him and his team are the most unprofessional people any of us have ever worked with. A nightmare. Between him and Tommy Fury, they have cost me and my partners millions and millions of dollars.”

Instagram: Jake Paul The YouTuber slammed his opponents for costing him millions of dollars.

While Jake hasn’t specified just how he’s lost, it’s likely that he’s lost a fair bit in canceling his booking of Madison Square Garden, as well as refunding tickets and pay-per-view buys.

He also hasn’t made it clear what he plans to do next – including who he might fight – so we’ll just have to wait and see what unfolds in the aftermath of all this.