Jake Paul claims KSI fight may never happen despite years of animosity

Despite being at each other’s throats for years and largely keeping the influencer boxing scene alive, Jake Paul and KSI may never throw down in a boxing ring. Paul argued as much in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, claiming KSI’s loss to Tommy Fury may see him hang up the gloves for good.

While the influencer boxing craze largely took off thanks to KSI vs Logan Paul, arguably the most anticipated matchup since has been KSI against the younger Paul brother.

Jake Paul and the Sidemen star have been going back and forth constantly over the years, with countless threats, dozens of Twitter exchanges, and supposedly even multiple fight offers falling through. Ultimately, push has never quite come to shove.

Despite the animosity and despite it being one of the hottest matchups in the bubble, Jake Paul is now suggesting the fight may never come to fruition. Following his loss to Tommy Fury, he argues KSI may be stepping away from the sport once and for all.

DAZN / Wasserman Jake Paul thinks with his loss to Tommy Fury, KSI may never return to boxing.

When pressed on the potential fight during a November 15 appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, Paul pointed the finger at his British rival as to why the fight hasn’t yet happened.

“All of this has always depended on KSI and him actually wanting to do this,” Paul claimed. “He just hasn’t wanted to.”

For years the pair have gone back and forth, arguing over weight classes, locations, timing, and every other factor in-between. While they seemed to be on an inevitable collision course, doubt has now been cast on the fight ever happening.

“I think the [Tommy Fury] loss, and how badly it hurt his ego… kind of just shows, if he’s that salty about that loss, if he would lose to me, it would be the end of his entire world,” Paul added. “I don’t think he’s ready for that mental burden and risk everything to fight me.”

Doubling down, Paul suggested KSI might be done with the sport altogether following his first loss.

“I just don’t think he’s going to come back to the boxing ring. He’s playing video games, doing reaction videos, while I’m sparring world champions.”

Jake Paul discusses the KSI fight from the 11:00 mark below.

Given their animosity, however, the door may always be open for a potential blockbuster PPV, with Paul still more than eager to settle their “personal vendetta” in the ring. Though with his next opponent locked in, 10-1 boxer Andre August, his goals are now a little different.

Rather than chasing the biggest payday, Paul is instead focused on climbing the ranks on the way to the title. His path forward begins on December 16 in Orland, Florida.