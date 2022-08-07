Jake Paul blasts KSI as “biggest duck of all time” for not taking fight

Jake Paul has taken aim at KSI for not agreeing to fight him as a stand-in for Alex Wassabi after the YouTuber pulled out of his fight with the Brit due to injury.

With Hasim Rahman Jr. pulling out of their August 6th fight due to weight issues, Jake Paul’s return to the boxing ring had been put on a hold for a little while.

His team is aiming to have the ‘Problem Child’ back in action in October, but they attempted to speed up that timeline after KSI – Jake’s longtime rival – saw his fight against Alex Wassabi crumble due to Alex picking up a concussion in training.

Jake immediately offered to fight KSI on his terms – in the UK and at 180lbs – but the Brit found another opponent in the form of Swarmz, and it’s safe to say that Jake isn’t best pleased about not getting the chance to fight his rival.

Jake Paul takes shots at KSI not wanting to fight as Alex Wassabi replacement

After the pair went back and forth in a series of brutal tweets, Jake dropped a video trying to clarify the situation, noting how he’d offered to fight KSI but the Brit went in another direction with Swarmz as his back-up option.

“This is officially the biggest duck of all time,” Jake said about KSI not wanting to fight him. “I mean, think about it, KSI could make 50 to 100 million dollars by fighting me, I said I would fight for free and now he’s throwing out smokescreens, trying to convince people for some other reason why he’s not taking this fight.

“‘Oh we could do it bigger, oh we could do it at Wembley Stadium’ shut up man, you’re scared to fight me!” Jake added. “This is your opportunity to cut me down 20lbs over the next 20 days and make all of the money from the event. KSI, fighting me right now would have been your best chance.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer also took a shot at KSI’s previous comments about having the “mindset” to beat Jake after his training camp.

It seems as if the pair will, eventually, come to blows but don’t count on it happening anytime soon, sadly.