Jake Paul turned down KSI fight after ‘agreeing’ to everything

Jake Paul apparently turned down the chance to fight KSI after the pair agreed on pretty much everything, with Jake deciding to fight Nate Diaz instead.

Since the influencer boxing scene was brought to life, KSI and Jake Paul have been at the forefront of things. KSI was involved in the first YouTube boxing fight – taking on Joe Weller – before Jake joined him on the card that saw KSI and Logan Paul clash for the first time.

Article continues after ad

A fight between the two YouTube stars has been discussed ever since they defeated each other’s brothers, but it has yet to happen. However, there has been plenty of talk – both in public and in private.

Article continues after ad

They had previously agreed to a ‘winner takes all’ fight at Wembley before Jake took on – and lost to – Tommy Fury. Yet, it appears they also had things lined up for a fight after that until Jake decided to take it off the table.

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul rejected KSI fight after agreeing & chose Nate Diaz instead

That’s according to KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, who revealed that the pair had everything in place to fight after Jake’s loss to Tommy before he changed his mind late in the day.

“Jake said no, I don’t want to do this fight,” Taylor said in his interview with True Geordie on October 8. “His excuse was I want to redeem my loss by fighting a bigger name, which, let’s face it, as big a name as Nate is, he’s not as tough a challenge as JJ would be.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Taylor also revealed that the fight was set to take place on December 3 in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium. Things like the weight and undercard had also been put in place, with Jake’s side wanting Amanda Serrano to be in the co-main event.

Timestamp of 1:09:48

The Misfits boss added that he ‘hoped’ the fight could still happen in the future, but noted it might be tough given how much has changed previously.

It is certainly a fight that a lot of fans are eager to see, though many have given up hopes of seeing them clash in the ring. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens after KSI fights Tommy Fury.

Article continues after ad