KSI reveals his demands for Jake Paul fight amid December 2023 rumors

YouTube star KSI has revealed his list of conditions for a fight with Jake Paul as the pair have apparently engaged in negotiations about it happening in 2023.

When KSI and Jake Paul were helping kickstart the YouTuber boxing revolution, a fight between the two seemed inevitable at one part in the early days. Though, that didn’t happen.

Even though it was KSI who scored the first professional win of influencer boxing, Jake Paul has taken things to another level with his fights against the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

The longtime rivals have constantly talked about wanting to make the fight happen, and recently fired up on each other during a Twitter Space amid rumors that they’ve been in negotiations for a fight in late 2023.

Article continues after ad

KSI reveals his demands for Jake Paul fight

As it stands, nothing has been confirmed, but both sides have hinted at a clash happening in November or December of 2023, and KSI has a fair few demands to make it happen.

“Weight-wise, I’d love it to be 176lb, 177lb, but 180lb sounds perfectly fair, maybe even slap a rehydration clause – I know he’d want that!,” the British YouTuber told Mirror Fighting ahead of his clash with FaZe Temperrr.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

KSI also noted that it “has to be in the UK” and that he should be the “A-Side” of the fight, meaning he’d enter the ring last and would be the headline name for the clash. Though, he’d want it to be a “50-50” split on the fight purse.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto Jake Paul and KSI could be fighting in 2023.

Jake recently tweeted that he’d be open to the fight happening in the UK in December, but he wanted KSI to put pen to paper before long. Otherwise, he’d want it to happen in the US.

The pair had previously said that they’d want to do the fight at Wembley Stadium, but that wouldn’t be feasible in December given the UK’s weather. Cardiff’s Millenium Stadium would be an option on that front if they really wanted a stadium show as it has a roof.

Though, who knows if the pair will actually trade punches after all this time.