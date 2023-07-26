Kai Cenat distraught as SZA rumored to be dating Travis Scott

Twitch star Kai Cenat was left completely distraught after seeing SZA and Travis Scott together in a music video amid rumors that the two artists are dating.

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Boasting over 6 million followers on the platform, he’s also broken subscriber records on the site and even signed a major deal with Rumble to score an exclusive show with YouTube star IShowSpeed.

However, if there’s one thing to know about Kai, it’s that he’s always been holding a candle for SZA, an American music artist who just released her latest album, SOS, last year.

His crush got back to SZA, who posted his reaction to her album on social media. She even claimed that she’d like to stream with him, but admitted that was a bit shy of his fanbase.

Kai Cenat crushed after SZA appears with Travis Scott amid dating rumors

Kai actually got to see his dreams become a reality and met SZA at one of her concerts in March. He was absolutely beaming in the photos they took together to commemorate the event… but it looks like his dream girl might have slipped out of his grasp since then.

Over the last month, fans have been all but convinced that SZA is potentially dating rapper Travis Scott — a rumor that only amped up after the two artists had a flirty interaction during a concert in June.

Now, the rumors are stronger than ever after SZA and Scott appeared together in the ‘K-POP’ music video alongside Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

Kai tuned into the video and was literally floored after seeing the two artists spending time together. The streamer fell to the ground, crying out, “Oh my god, it’s true! What the f*ck? What the f*ck is this!”

“No, bro,” he continued, before watching the clip again, completely incredulous. “She recorded this?”

It’s clear that Kai isn’t happy about SZA’s possible involvement with Travis Scott — but he’s not alone in pining after a major celebrity.

Fellow streamer xQc went viral after trying to slide into Ice Spice’s DMs earlier this year, but it doesn’t look like those attempts panned out, either.