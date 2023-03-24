Kai Cenat finally meets SZA after saying she wants to stream with him

Twitch star Kai Cenat was beaming from ear to ear when he finally met SZA in real life after publicly pining for the famous singer-songwriter for months.

If there’s one thing to know about famous Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, it’s that he’s got a huge crush on SZA.

Cenat, who boasts over 4.8 million Twitch followers and took home Streamer of the Year at the 2023 Streamer Awards, danced to the singer’s latest album, SOS, on release last year — and to his surprise, SZA actually noticed him.

She posted a clip from his stream reacting to the album on her Instagram stories, sparking a total freakout from Cenat in response.

That’s not all; SZA even claimed she wanted to make an appearance on his stream, but was admittedly “scared” of embarrassing herself in front of all his fans.

“I feel like I should,” she said of the possibility. “I do want to go on Kai’s show… I’m just a little bit, mildly scared of embarrassing myself.”

“Some kids are ruthless honey,” she continued, explaining why she was a little timid of being on his channel. “They be like, ‘Shut up b***h.'”

Little did Kai know that the tables would soon turn. In March 2023, Kai went live saying he got hit up by producer Benny Blanco, who asked if he would join him for a SZA concert. Of course, Kai flew out to LA and had a grand old time — and even met the woman of his dreams.

Kai Cenat finally meets SZA in real life and fans can’t believe it

On March 24, Kai posted some photos of himself posing with SZA, presumably after her concert. “Amazing,” he captioned the photos, grinning from ear to ear.

Commenters were quick to shout out Kai for achieving his greatest dream — but there’s still no telling if this meetup will result in SZA’s appearance on one of his broadcasts eventually.

Luckily for Kai, he was able to finally meet with his celebrity crush… but the same can’t be said for xQc, who slid into Selena Gomez’s DMs only to be met with an unexpected message.