xQc sends thirsty message to Ice Spice begging her to date him

Twitch star xQc is practically begging Ice Spice to date him after sending the rapper a thirsty reply on Twitter.

Ice Spice is taking over the music world one song at a time. The ‘Boy’s a Liar’ singer broke onto the scene after rap star Drake shared her song ‘Munch’ on his SiriusXM radio station in August 2022, and it’s been off to the races ever since.

She’s been turning heads all across the internet, with the likes of North West even cosplaying as the rapper in a series of viral TikToks that stirred up controversy online.

Now, with her latest song ‘Princess Diana’ seeing major success alongside rap icon Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice is back on the radio in full force… and she’s catching quite a few people’s eyes, including those of Twitch streamer xQc.

Although he’s not a rapper, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel also has a massive following, currently standing as the 5th most-followed streamer on Twitch.

He’s made his love for Ice Spice very clear recently, but decided to turn things up a notch when the rapper posted a tweet saying: “Hi, I’m following everyone with a receipt.”

Seeing his chance to shoot his shot, xQc was quick to reply to the ‘Munch’ rapper with a super thirsty response. “I lost my receipt because my dog ate it. I was the dog. Please date me.”

Twitter: icespicee_, xQc

This isn’t the first time Lengyel has attempted to link up with Ice Spice; just a few days prior, the streamer slid into her Instagram DMs with the help of ChatGPT after noticing her ‘Princess Diana’ bars included a line that said: “Tryna be low, he gon’ hit up my ‘Gram / If he smart, he gon’ act like a fan.”

Unfortunately, it looks like his message fell on deaf ears, so he tried for Twitter instead.

xQc isn’t the only streamer to have publicly declared his affections for a major celebrity, either. Adin Ross famously tried to DM ‘Wednesday’ actress Jenna Ortega, and Kai Cenat actually ended up meeting his celebrity crush, SZA, at one of her concerts.