Drake sends Kai Cenat unreleased track to preview on stream

Kai Cenat was chosen as the official plug to preview an unreleased Drake track causing the streamer to go ballistic on stream.

Kai Cenat isn’t short of friends in high places. He’s had some major collabs in the streaming space with names like IShowSpeed and MrBeast. It’s not just content creators, however.

He’s been in the company of mainstream celebrities like Kevin Hart and Mariah Carey too. His friends in the music industry extend to the likes of rap legend Nicki Minaj and Kai has frequently mentioned that he has Drake’s phone number to his chat.

Article continues after ad

He proved the statement true in his July 23 stream when Drake sent him an unreleased track. Super Soaker features the Toronto rapper and Lil Yachty and if Cenat’s reaction is anything to go off, it’s a banger.

Cenat can be seen freaking out over Super Soaker and practically bouncing off the walls after just a few seconds of the song. After playing back the full track to his viewers, the streamer gave his thoughts.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“That’s the type of song this is bro,” Cenat said when asked about his initial reaction. “You gotta drop that s**t.” Some viewers on X aren’t convinced, however.

In the aftermath of his historic beef with Kendrick Lamar, audiences seem less receptive to Drake. “That song will flop,” one user guaranteed. “Nothing about that song called for that reaction,” another replied.

Cenat’s fans are speculating that the move is some sort of “comeback attempt” from Drake. “You ain’t gonna tootsie slide out of this one buddy. No matter how much Kai glazes you,” one put forward. “Drake is giving streamers his songs now, meh,” another user said.

Article continues after ad

Others hyped Super Soaker up calling Drake “the GOAT” and claiming he was “back”. At the time of writing, the song has not hit major music streaming platforms.