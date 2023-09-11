Kai Cenat devastated after SZA blocks him on Instagram

Twitch star Kai Cenat was devastated after realizing that his crush, music artist SZA, had apparently blocked him on Instagram after he shot his shot with her.

If there’s one thing to know about world-famous Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, it’s that he’s got a huge crush on SZA.

Although Kai has never played around about his feelings for SZA, his crush became more widely known when he reacted to her latest album ‘SOS’ during a live stream late last year.

To his surprise, she reposted his bombastic reaction to her Instagram stories, and later even said that she’d like to stream with him — but admitted that she was a bit shy about appearing in front of all his fans.

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Kai actually got to meet SZA at one of her concerts not too long afterward, where he snapped a couple pics to commemorate the event.

Instagram: kaicenat Kai Cenat met up with his celebrity crush, SZA, at a concert in early 2023.

With all this info in mind, it certainly seemed like a SZA x Kai collab was in the cards at some point in the future… but this might not be meant to be, after the streamer’s latest revelation.

Kai Cenat stunned when SZA blocks him after shooting his shot

During a recent broadcast, Kai was left stunned after realizing that he could no longer send SZA any messages on Instagram. He’d apparently slid into her DMs to shoot his shot earlier — and seemingly got blocked for it.

“I can’t send any more messages, bro,” he said. “Bro, on God. On God, I can’t send any more messages, bro!”

As if to prove he wasn’t lying, he showed his phone to the camera, revealing their message history with a warning at the bottom that read: “Invite sent. You can send more messages after your invite is accepted.”

“What?” Kai asked despondently, clearly upset by this latest turn of events. However, some fans suggest that her team may have changed her account settings around, rather than her personally blocking him over some perceived offense.

This isn’t the first time Kai has been left sad after learning something about SZA; in July, the broadcaster was visibly upset after seeing her interact with her rumored boyfriend Travis Scott in a music video, seemingly confirming that the two were dating.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that this incident left Kai feeling burnt… but hopefully he’ll be able to talk to his celebrity crush sooner rather than later.