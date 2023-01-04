Kai Cenat explains why he doesn’t date as a top Twitch streamer

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Twitch star Kai Cenat explained why he isn’t in a relationship after rising to fame as one of the internet’s most prominent online entertainers.

Kai Cenat exploded onto the Twitch scene in 2022, beating out names like xQc to become the site’s single most-subscribed creator in any language.

Now boasting over 3.6 million followers on the platform, Kai’s status as a famous Twitch streamer has catapulted him to online stardom — even connecting him to mainstream celebrities like music artists Blueface and SZA.

It’s no secret that becoming a top-tier Twitch streamer takes time and dedication, though. Many broadcasters stream upwards of ten hours a day or more — something that Kai Cenat says is preventing him from getting boo’d up this cuffing season.

Cenat spoke about his dating life (or rather, his lack thereof) on a recent episode of the FULL SEND Podcast, explaining that his intense streaming schedule wouldn’t be a good fit for a romantic relationship.

Instagram: KaiCenat Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

Kai Cenat explains why he isn’t in a relationship

“I haven’t been in a relationship in like, three years,” the streamer admitted after being asked about his love life. “That sh*t is dedication.”

“Bro, when you’re in a relationship, it’s not about you no more,” he explained. “It’s about you and that other person. You think a girl will want to be with me if I’m streaming f*cking ten, eleven hours a day?”

“Is it cool to have a girl that you’re close with on your side? Yeah, that’s cool. That, commitment, that title? Yeah. It’s about y’all.”

Despite Kai’s busy schedule, it doesn’t look like that’s stopping him from hitting up his celebrity crush, SZA. The singer-songwriter notably shared one of his Twitch clips to her Instagram stories after dropping her new album, S.O.S., in December.

That’s not all; she even considered appearing on his stream, something that Cenat made clear he’d love to have happen if she decides to go through with it.