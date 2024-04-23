IShowSpeed leaks Kai Cenat’s phone number during freestyle diss track

YouTube star IShowSpeed appeared to leak Kai Cenat’s phone number during a freestyle diss track dunking on the streamer over his scandal involving leaked photos.

IShowSpeed has, once again, leaked one of his friend’s phone numbers during a live stream.

The YouTube icon, one of the platform’s most-watched streamers, went live on April 23 and decided to drop a humorous diss track on Kai Cenat, one of his best friends and a fellow broadcaster on Twitch.

During his diss, Speed put his phone up to the camera, showing Cenat’s supposed contact information to thousands of viewers.

“B*tch, I really don’t care,” Speed rapped. “Zoom in. B*tch, take a good stare.”

Article continues after ad

Instagram: ishowspeed IShowSpeed appeared to leak Kai Cenat’s contact info during an April 2024 live stream.

Thus far, it doesn’t appear as though Kai has offered a public response to this latest leak — but it’s far from the first time Speed has let slip private information from one of his buddies.

Article continues after ad

In fact, Speed has leaked his friends’ phone numbers on several occasions, one of the most notable being YouTube star KSI, whose number he made public twice in July 2022 and May 2023.

He even famously leaked the invite link to Twitch star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ Discord server in November 2023, forcing the streamer to “nuke” the channel, which was full of major names like Marshmello, Drake, Travis Scott, and just about “every professional Fortnite player you can imagine.”

Article continues after ad

However, Speed has also had his own information leaked by his colleagues. In March 2024, Kick streamer Adin Ross accidentally leaked Speed’s digits — something Speed mentioned in his diss track trolling Kai Cenat.

That’s not all; Speed also took aim at Kai’s scandal involving a woman who leaked intimate photos and videos of them, claiming that Cenat failed to pay her the “hush money” she was supposedly promised.

Instagram: kaicenat Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed have gone back and forth with diss tracks about each other for some time now.

Kai managed to keep a cool head and threatened to sue over the ordeal… but it’s unclear how he feels about Speed poking fun at the situation in his impromptu diss track.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that these two streamers are besties and even have their own show together on Rumble. They have also created diss tracks about each other for some time now, with Speed most recently hitting back at Kai in March 2024 to the beat of Fifty Cent’s ‘In the Club.’