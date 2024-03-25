Tyla instantly friendzones Kai Cenat after he asks her out on Twitch stream

Rising musical artist Tyla rejected Kai Cenat after the streamer asked her out on a date during a recent appearance on his Twitch channel.

Big-time streamer Kai Cenat is known for bringing countless guests on his Twitch channel. From Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice to Lil Yachty and 21 Savage, Cenat’s streams boast the biggest names in the business.

On a recent livestream, things turned super awkward when Cenat popped a question to his latest guest. Tyla, who is busy promoting her debut album, was visibly uncomfortable and tried to dodge the question about going on a date with the streamer.

“I’m serious. Whenever you get some free time, would you like to go on a date with me?” Cenat asked a noticeably shocked Tyla.

“You can’t do that on a whole live thing,” she replied. “Uh. Um… but we’re friends, though.”

“You’re right,” Kai Cenat said.

Moments before, Cenat called up his friend Zoe and asked her the same question. “I ain’t gonna lie. Your vibe is fire. I feel like you’re very beautiful,” he said. “When I [saw] you yesterday, I had a great time.”

“Zoe, would you like to go on a date with me?” he finally asked. Heated, Zoe responded, “What are you talking about?! I don’t wanna go on no f**king date with you.”