Jschlatt launches ‘Did Schlatt Win’ debate podcast with first episode

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Jschlatt has revealed his brand new debate podcast called ‘Did Shclatt Win?’ with its first episode arguing if cats or dogs make better pets.

YouTube and Twitch content creator Jschlatt had an eventful 2022, that began with a massive return to streaming regularly at the tail end of 2021.

Since then, the streamer has experienced continued success on both content creation platforms as well as through his podcast, Chuckle Sandwich, co-hosted by fellow YouTuber Ted Nivison.

Now, Schlatt has announced another podcast called ‘Did Schlatt Win,’ which he dubbed “the angriest, most unimportant debate podcast you’ll ever listen to.”

Article continues after ad

Jschlatt launches new debate podcast

Jschlatt revealed the podcast on March 8, 2023, on Twitter. The podcast itself seems to be centered around fairly light-hearted and comedic debates, as the official channel describes it as “the least important arguments you’ll ever listen to.”

The first episode is roughly half an hour and features Schlatt debating fellow Twitch streamer Jack Manifold as they debate over which household pet is better: cats or dogs.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At the time of writing the channel has already gained nearly 20,000 subscribers as the video has garnered over 25,000 views and counting.

Additionally, it seems some other well-known content creators are interested in Schlatt’s new venture as well, as popular Twitch streamer Hasanabi replied to the announcement tweet.

Article continues after ad

“I will destroy you anytime anyplace,” Hasan tweeted at Schlatt, to which the podcast host fired back “I’ll be in touch soon. I’ve got a bone to pick with you.”

Jschlatt surely has other guests and topics planned out in advance, so it’s unclear who may be appearing in future episodes of ‘Did Schlatt Win?’ Still, it’s clear that Hasan would make a great for a great episode, considering the streamer’s penchant for live debates.