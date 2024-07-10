Andrew Schulz urges Sketch “don’t stop streaming” after leaks go viral

Twitch star Sketch is a hot topic in the streaming world after leaks showing the broadcaster in adult content began surfacing online on July 7, 2024.

The posts went viral across social media, prompting Sketch to address the issue in a live stream on July 8, where he confirmed that it was him in the photos and videos circling the internet.

During this time, Sketch was at the center of both criticism and sympathy from netizens and his fellow creators — and now, another major personality has spoken out about the matter.

On an episode of the FLAGRANT podcast, comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh spoke out in support of Sketch, encouraging the young streamer to keep his head up and not let the backlash get the best of him.

“Sketch, I don’t know you, but it seems like you’re gay, and that’s okay,” Singh said. “I want you to be comfortable being that. There’s nothing wrong with that. Be who you are, dude. That’s a beautiful thing. F*ck anybody who judges you.”

“Yeah, he’s a kid,” Schulz agreed. “Listen, free Sketch in all ways. Be yourself. Play video games. You know what I mean? Don’t stop streaming.”

He went on to say that he genuinely hoped the leaks “weren’t real” because he worried that Sketch was taken advantage of during that period of his life.

“I genuinely hope it’s not real, because the reason he said he was doing it is because he was f*cked up on drugs or did something, whatever… I would hope that a young boy was not taken advantage of by some f*cked up people because of a drug addiction.”

(Topic begins at 1:50)

In his live stream on July 8, Sketch confirmed that he was struggling with addiction of some kind during that time, saying it was a “dark” moment in his life.

“But on a real note, I’ve been living under the threat of that coming out for two years,” he said. “Started social media, just kind of dicking around, had that in my past. I’ll tell you what. Weight lifted off my shoulders. God is good. All the time.”

Sketch went on to say that he’s “changed” since then and thanked his friends and family for comforting him amid the viral leaks, promising to return to streaming after a short break.

Plenty of other streamers have also stepped up in support of Sketch, including names like Kai Cenat, FaZe Banks, Jynxzi, and more.