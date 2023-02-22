Hasan hits back at Carlos over out-of-context clip talking about Andrew Tate

Twitch star Hasan has hit back after former G2 CEO, Carlos “Ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago, shared an out-of-context clip where Hasan spoke about the arrest and detention of Andrew Tate.

On December 29, 2022, Andrew Tate was arrested by Romanian authorities alongside his brother Tristan as part of an investigation into human trafficking and organized crime.

This story has been developing week by week ever since his arrest, with the latest news being that Tate’s custody was extended for an additional 30 days.

Hasan has been following this story and addressing it on his streams as it unfolds. One of the latest photos captured of Tate showed that he started growing back his hair. Given that Andrew appeared with a shaven head pre-arrest, it is assumed he is unable to shave.

Article continues after ad

Hasan made light of this situation saying: “I think it is a human rights violation what they are doing to Andrew Tate, I’ll come out and say it.”

Clip of which was reposted by Carlos “Ocelote” Santiago, an avid Tate supporter, who stated, “it honors Hasan to state the truth even if it alienates his audience, I’m genuinely and positively surprised good for him.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But Hasan quickly responded by posting the clip with full context, in which it is revealed that he was making fun of Tate’s looks.

Hasan hits back at out of context clip, Ocelote responds

Hasan revealed that he was simply making fun of Tate, and the “human rights violation” he mentioned was simply the fact that the Romanian authorities won’t let Andrew get a haircut, not the arrest and investigation itself.

Article continues after ad

Ocelote responded, tweeting “Nevermind, he [Hasan] is still a dog c**t.”

At the time of writing Hasan has not responded to Ocelote. Given that both follow Andrew Tate’s unfolding story and interact based on their reactions to it, it is safe to assume that the two will eventually cross paths again.

Carlos’ time at G2 came to an end due to his connection to Andrew Tate, after he posted a video partying with him, and told critics that they could not “police” his friendships.