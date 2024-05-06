Mizkif reveals ‘Just Chatting’ podcast after being “denied” by Joe Rogan, Hasan, more

Mizkif has just revealed his new podcast, The Just Chatting Podcast, and fans are excited to see who his first guest is.

Across the internet, an increasing number of influencers and streamers have decided to supplement their existing content with a podcast.

Twitch stars Hasan, QTCinderella, and Will Neff started ‘Fear&’ while OTK members Tectone, Emiru, and Asmongold have the ‘Steak and Eggs Podcast’.

On May 6, 2024, Mizkif revealed his first-ever show dubbed ‘The Just Chatting Podcast’ in a video where he visits several different podcasts to see if he could join them.

After being denied by the Steak and Eggs podcast, Hasan, and even Joe Rogan, Mizkif decides to make his own.

Article continues after ad

“I’m going to have my own podcast, and I’m going to have guests from around the world,” he said. “The question is, who am I going to invite first?”

Fans quickly took to social media with hype for Mizkif’s new podcast, with many sharing their thoughts.

Article continues after ad

“Just chatting, cool name.” one user replied.

A third said: “Huge win for him because we will be watching.”

The first episode of The Just Chatting Podcast airs on May 7, 2024, at 11 pm CST, on its YouTube channel.