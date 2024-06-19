Mizkif leaves ‘dog girl’ annoyed after fetch mishap during interview

Mizkif interviewed Twitch streamer “MEOWDALYN” on his Just Chatting podcast, but a mishap while playing fetch at the dog park left the “chimera half-dog” quite angry.

Meowdalyn skyrocketed in popularity back in March 2024 after an interview with an Australian radio program gave viewers insight on who exactly she is.

The Twitch streamer identifies as a “chimera half-dog” and during the podcast with Mizkif, revealed a few new facts about herself — like how she’s agressive towards other dogs.

Mizkif and Meow went to the dog park to play fetch, and the half-human half-dog interacted with several dogs just fine. When another dog picked up one of her toys after it was thrown by Mizkif, however, she was quite angry.

“”No no no no no, you f**king… im going to kill you!” she said before barking. “Remember when I told you im dog agressive? I don’t like the smell of other dogs being on my sh*t.”

(Topic starts at 52:39)

Mizkif quickly apologized, and the two made their way to the closest water fountain where he attempted to rinse off the other dogs smell.

Unhappy with the now-soggy toy, meowdalyn asked Mizkif to put into his mouth and proceeded to put a leash on the OTK co-founder while walking out of the dog park. She wasn’t mad for long, and quickly began sharing more about her life after getting in the car.

Meowdalyn shared quite a bit of information about her lifestyle during the interview, and focused heavily on the fact her parents have been super supportive her whole life.

“It’s always been the ongoing joke with my family, like oh, meow’s the dog and i’m like…yes I am,” Meow said. “Ever since preschool.”

She left Mizkif shocked more than once, including when she revealed that her parents helped her go through dog obediance school. “How do you think I learned manners?” she asked. “How else am I supposed to learn how to table surf, bro?”