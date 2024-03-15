EntertainmentTwitch

Twitch streamer starts new meta by identifying as a dog and sleeping in crate

Michael Gwilliam
A Twitch streamer named ‘MEOWDALYN’ may have just started a radical new meta by identifying as a dog and even using the bathroom outside.

Over the years, dozens of wild Twitch metas have cropped up that were designed to captivate audiences. We’ve seen hot tub streams go viral, censor bar drama take over social media, and of course hotly-debated reaction content – but now, some streamers are pretending to be animals.

MEOWDALYN is unlike any Twitch streamer you’ve ever seen. She claims to identify as a dog and has “handlers” instead of boyfriends that help “train” her.

The Twitch streamer explained her whole situation on the Australian radio program ‘The Kyle & Jackie O Show,’ and the hosts were downright baffled by her broadcasts where she even occasionally wears a muzzle.

Speaking to the radio hosts, MEOW revealed that her “handlers” are responsible for feeding her, taking her on walks, and even giving her treats if she has good training sessions.

MEOW is so committed that she’ll even go to the bathroom outside, but admits she sometimes has to use the human toilet depending on the weather.

As for how strangers react to her content in public, MEOW says she tries not to focus on what other people think because she’s so “in the moment of just being the dog.”

The response to MEOW’s antics hasn’t exactly been positive, but that hasn’t stopped her from amassing over 15,000 followers on Twitch and more throughout other platforms.

“This is so disturbing! I feel so sorry for her,” one concerned viewer remarked.

“Well, if she identifies as a dog, then how can dogs answer the phone and speak English?” another questioned.

Interestingly, MEOW isn’t the first person who has gone viral for trying to become a dog. Last year, a Japanese YouTuber spent over $15,000 on a hyper-realistic Border Collie costume to transform into a canine.

