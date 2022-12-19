Josh Richards slams Charli D’Amelio over Landon Barker cheating rumors

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

TikTok star Josh Richards levied some harsh criticism toward Charli D’Amelio after she was spotted getting cozy with a new guy in spite of her relationship with Landon Barker.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s second most-followed content creator, losing her throne to Khaby Lame after two years of reigning as the platform’s number one influencer in June.

Boasting a fanbase of over 149 million fans on the app, it makes sense that viewers are interested in Charli’s love life… and it looks like her current relationship status is generating quite a bit of buzz.

Charli started publicly dating Landon Barker, son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, in July 2022. The two had just celebrated their 5-month anniversary when things started to go downhill in December.

Fans began to panic after Charli was seen standing close to an unknown guy, now seemingly identified as Alex Novian, in several paparazzi photos, where the two were looking at her phone.

Viewers seemed to think that these two were a little too close for comfort, but Charli hit back at the rumors with a pointed statement on popular Instagram tea page ‘TeaTokTalk‘: “I’m just standing next to someone, calm down.”

However, the rumor mill sparked yet again when another photo surfaced, showing the mysterious guy wrapping his arm around Charli’s waist, who was leaning into him as the two sat down for a Snapchat pic.

Fellow TikTok star Josh Richards expressed some heavy speculation toward Charli, calling their photos “pretty touchy” and saying he wouldn’t approve of it if he were in a relationship during a recent episode of the BFFs Podcast.

Josh Richards criticizes Charli D’Amelio’s “touchy” photos with mystery guy

“I did see a couple of other photos of them together and I was like, damn. That’s pretty touchy,” Richards said.

“That’s an intimate touch,” co-host Brianna Chickenfry said. “That’s not just a friendly touch.”

“If I saw that, and my girl just randomly has a picture of her and a dude like that, [and] I don’t know the dude or something, I’m a little weirded out,” Richards added.

(Topic begins at 4:55)

That’s not all; Landon has also unpinned all his TikToks with Charli, leading fans to believe that some trouble has arisen in their relationship as a result of Charli’s viral photoshoot. However, the two also recently attended an event together despite the ongoing drama.

For now, neither party has yet to make any further comments on the situation, leaving fans wondering just what exactly is going on in TikTok’s most prominent influencer relationship.