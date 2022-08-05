Charli D’Amelio, Landon Barker, & Lil Huddy relationship drama explained

Charli D’Amelio is currently dating Landon Barker — but their new romance has sparked some drama with her ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson. Here’s what’s going down.

Social media star Charli D’Amelio and boyfriend Landon Barker are TikTok’s new favorite couple, but there’s trouble in paradise.

Right now, the relationship is fraught with drama involving Charli’s ex, music artist Lil Huddy — who was also formerly friends with Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

We’ve compiled a timeline of events leading up to the most recent developments in this TikTok love triad.

Charli and Lil Huddy break up

Charli D’Amelio was famously dating Chase Hudson in 2019, but the couple broke things off in 2020 due to some major drama involving fellow TikTok star and budding music artist Nessa Barrett.

While things were tense at the time — accusations of cheating abounded against Chase, who claimed he’d “kissed Nessa when we were both single” — it seemed like the two had started being friends again and were even rumored to be secretly dating on the down low.

Twitter: xlilhuddy, charlidamelio

That is, until Landon Barker came on the scene.

Charli goes public with Landon Barker

Charli and Landon were first spotted together in June 2022, with multiple paparazzi pics catching the lovebirds holding hands and leaving a concert together.

They finally went public in July, when Charli posted a photo smooching Landon to her Instagram stories — and fans went wild.

Instagram: tiktokroomtm

Later, Landon even shared a pic of himself wearing a T-Shirt that said “Charli Fan,” further cementing their budding relationship.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the dramatic not long afterward.

Chase unfollows Landon

In late July, things started to heat up between Landon, Charli, and Chase Hudson, when Chase unfollowed Landon (and even Charli’s big sis, Dixie) on social media. The two had purportedly been friends before Landon’s relationship with Charli came to light.

That’s not all; fans are pretty convinced that Chase called out Charli in his latest song, ‘All The Things I Hate About You’ : “You’re a showstopper / A bad liar, homie hopper / Drama starter.”

Landon Barker hits back

It looks like Landon has been taking shots at Chase on his social media accounts, with the creator posting a TikTok with the caption “Wanna be’s dissing me” and liking comments that read: “Y’all won, you’re finally happy and he’s out there beefing with himself.”

However, he did lay some rumors to rest — one of which theorized that he’d somehow “stolen” Charli away from Chase.

“I feel you, but to clear up the confusion, I didn’t steal her from him,” he said. “They broke up six months ago. Me and Huddy were friends, never best friends.”

For now, it looks like Charli and Landon are happily dating, despite whatever resentment seems to be brewing on Chase’s end. We’ll keep you updated on this TikTok famous relationship as things unfold right here on Dexerto.