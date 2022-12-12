Charli D’Amelio shuts down cheating rumors after being seen with mystery guy

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is shutting down fan theories that claim she cheated on boyfriend Landon Barker after she was spotted talking to a mystery guy in a viral photo.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s second most-followed content creator, boasting over 149 million followers on the video-sharing platform.

As a hugely popular figure on social media, fans are always keen on details about Charli’s personal life — including her love life.

Right now, Charli is dating Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The two have been going out for about five months now, and to the outside world, it looks like everything is peachy keen with this internet-famous couple.

Article continues after ad

However, fans became worried about the state of their relationship after Charli was photographed outside of a party hosted by actor Seth McFarlane where she was speaking with an unknown guy.

Instagram: teatoktalk Fans were quick to theorize about the guy Charli was pictured with in these photos.

The two were standing quite close to each other, sparking fears among fans that Charli and Landon’s romance might be in trouble. In fact, some even accused the TikTok star of cheating on her man… but Char says that just isn’t true.

Charli D’Amelio slams cheating rumors after photo goes viral

The youngest D’Amelio sister addressed these rumors in a comment on December 11, hitting back at the rumors on popular Instagram tea page ‘TeaTokTalk.’

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m just standing next to someone, calm down,” she wrote, clearly unamused by the chatter about her relationship.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: teatoktalk, charlidamelio

Despite her pointed comment, some fans just aren’t buying Charli’s explanation, with more than a few theorizing that there’s gotta be something going on they aren’t aware of.

“I feel like this post is a reach, but at the same time, why does Landon always post her but she never posts him, or even like his posts he makes for her?” one commenter asked. “Always seemed like she was more in love with Chase.”

“He’s not just standing next to her, she knows him well enough to let him look at her phone,” another pointed out. “Idk tbh, but they look cute, friends or not.”

Article continues after ad

Instagram: teatoktalk

Whatever the case may be, it seems like Charli and Landon’s relationship continues to undergo critical speculation from fans despite both parties denying any rumors on multiple occasions.